Exclusive
01:18 PM • 3604 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 32509 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
08:08 AM • 43900 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 26098 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 27554 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 46668 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 39088 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 40115 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 34828 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 28254 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 32509 views
Two people died in Thailand due to another crane collapse that crushed cars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Near Bangkok, a crane collapsed onto a road, crushing two cars and killing two people. This happened the day after a major accident where a train derailed due to a crane falling, killing 32 passengers.

Two people died in Thailand due to another crane collapse that crushed cars

Near Bangkok, a crane collapsed onto a road, crushing two cars and killing two people. This happened just a day after a major accident in the northeast of the country, where a train derailed due to a falling crane, killing 32 passengers. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Thailand's transport minister said that the construction company Italian-Thai Development PCL, whose crane fell on a train in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima the day before, was also involved in the crane incident near Bangkok.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who faces general elections next month, said on Thursday that his government was moving to cancel two contracts with ITD related to the two projects where the accidents occurred, and vowed to file lawsuits against the company.

The Ministry of Transport has been instructed to terminate contracts with contractors, use all available legal mechanisms, and blacklist them

- he told reporters.

According to Transport Minister Piphat Ratchakitprakarn, the government also ordered the suspension of about a dozen active ITD state construction projects and initiated their inspection.

Italian-Thai, founded in 1958 by Italian and Thai partners, said in its statement shortly after the prime minister's speech that it takes responsibility for providing assistance, compensation, and damages caused by both incidents.

"The company will review and strengthen safety measures to ensure stricter and more comprehensive standards in the future," ITD said in a statement to the Thai stock exchange.

Addition

Thursday's incident occurred in Samut Sakhon province, where a crane used for the construction of an elevated highway fell onto the road below and crushed two cars. According to local police, two more people were injured.

This was another in a series of fatal construction site accidents in Thailand, several of which involved Italian-Thai. These include the collapse of a partially built tower in Bangkok last year, which killed at least 89 people during a 7.7 magnitude earthquake and led to negligence charges against 23 people.

Images from the scene on Thursday showed a mangled green crane and huge chunks of concrete that crushed the vehicles below. Video from the news outlet Thai Rath showed cars backing up, trying to avoid debris, amidst a cloud of dust from the collapsed concrete.

Thailand, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, is undergoing a period of massive infrastructure development – from elevated highways and high-speed railways to a significant expansion of Bangkok's elevated rail network.

Recall

On January 14, 22 people died and 80 were injured in Thailand when a construction crane fell on a train traveling from Bangkok. Among the injured was a one-year-old child.

Olga Rozgon

