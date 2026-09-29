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Tu-95

China expands its military presence and opens a support center and aviation academy in Laos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1454 views

China and Laos have launched a joint support center and aviation academy to train military pilots. Details regarding the forces and equipment were not disclosed.

China expands its military presence and opens a support center and aviation academy in Laos
Illustrative photo

On Tuesday, China's Ministry of National Defense announced the opening of a new military support and training center in Laos, a rare example of China expanding its military presence abroad, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

A statement from China's ministry said that the China-Laos Joint Support and Training Center and the China-Laos Friendship Aviation Academy had already begun operating at the airfield in Ban Keun.

"The activities of these two institutions, which are jointly maintained and operated by both sides, are aimed at helping Laos improve the training of air force pilots," the statement said.

The ministry did not provide details on what personnel, equipment, or facilities would be stationed at the airfield.

The Laotian Embassy in Bangkok did not respond to a request for comment on the new facility.

China also operates a joint training and support center at Cambodia's Ream naval base in the Gulf of Thailand and has a logistics base in Djibouti.

Cambodia denies that Chinese troops are stationed at the Ream base, but the United States has expressed concern about the expansion of China's presence.

In Tuesday's statement, China's Ministry of National Defense stressed that the activities in Laos "are not directed against any third party, but are aimed at deepening practical cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries and contributing to the maintenance of peace and stability in the region."

Antonina Tumanova

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