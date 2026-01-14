Crane collapses on train in Thailand: 22 dead
Kyiv • UNN
In Thailand, 22 people died and 80 were injured when a construction crane fell onto a train traveling from Bangkok. Among the injured is a one-year-old child.
In Thailand, at least 22 people died after a construction crane fell onto a moving train car, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.
Details
The incident occurred around 09:00 local time (04:00 Kyiv time).
According to official data, the train, carrying at least 195 people, was traveling from Bangkok to a province in northeastern Thailand.
At least 80 people were injured in the collision, the youngest victim being a one-year-old child.
One of the survivors, a train employee, recalled being thrown into the air along with other passengers after the crane fell onto the vehicle.
The head of the State Railway of Thailand was urged to investigate the cause of the accident "thoroughly and comprehensively."
Addition
Fatal construction accidents, the publication writes, are not uncommon in Thailand, partly due to poor adherence to standards and regulations.