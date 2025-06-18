Number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to 22 - SES

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to 22, after another body of a dead person was found under the rubble of a nine-story building in the Solomyansky district of the capital, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

In the Solomyansky district, the body of another deceased person (male) was recovered from under the rubble of a partially destroyed nine-story building. A total of 17 bodies were recovered at the specified address - reported the State Emergency Service.

"All night long, work continued to clear the rubble and search for people in the Solomyansky district. Unfortunately, the worst forecasts are coming true so far. Some of those Kyiv residents who stopped communicating yesterday after the attack were pulled out from under the rubble. As of eight o'clock in the morning, 17 people died as a result of a direct hit on a house in the Solomyansky district," - wrote the head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, on social networks.

The works, as indicated, are ongoing.

Earlier, the State Emergency Service reported that the number of deaths in Kyiv due to the Russian strike on June 17 increased to 21.

June 18 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv.

