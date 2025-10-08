Accident occurred on the water pipeline in Kyiv: traffic is blocked and water is shut off

A water pipe accident occurred in Kyiv on Yuriy Illienko Street, the leak has been localized, but there are water outages in a number of buildings and traffic restrictions, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"This morning, a water pipe accident occurred on Yuriy Illienko Street," the report says.

It was noted that the water supply pressure in the Shevchenkivskyi and Solomianskyi districts was immediately reduced.

"Traffic from Gareth Jones Street to Oranzhereina Street is blocked in both directions. Trolleybus routes No. 16 and No. 35 are organized along Dorohozhitska Street," the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

Kyivvodokanal specialists went to the scene. Later, it was indicated that the leak on Yuriy Illienko Street, 50, had been localized.

As of 8:30, houses on Illienka Street, 46, 48, 48-A, 50-A, 54, and Dorohozhitska Street, 10, remained without water supply. Traffic remained blocked in both directions.

Damage was found on a 600 mm diameter water main. Excavation on the roadway is required for repair work. - indicated in the Kyiv City State Administration.

