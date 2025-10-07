Mykolaiv has centralized water supply again for the first time since 2022 - Kuleba

For the first time since 2022, Mykolaiv has received a centralized supply of fresh water. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction – Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, UNN writes.

After the Russians blew up the key main water pipeline, more than half a million residents of Mykolaiv were left without a constant water supply. To restore people's access to fresh water, a new water pipeline was built in a year – a super-complex infrastructure project. - the message says.

A new pipeline with a length of 136 km has been fully built – in two lines of 67.9 km each. Pumping stations are ready.

In August, the network was test-filled in compliance with all technological standards. Today, fresh water is supplied to consumers.

It is noted that the system is protected from shelling as much as possible in the conditions of a large-scale war, cable lines are laid underground, there are shelters for personnel, backup generators and modern equipment.

The cost of the project was reduced by more than 2.5 billion hryvnias. It amounted to 6.3 billion UAH, which is 25% less than the initial estimate.

"We are directing the saved funds to other water supply facilities, in particular, the construction of water pipelines for the Myrivska and Tomakivska communities in Dnipropetrovsk region, the Bolhrad and Suvorov water pipelines in Odesa region, as well as the water pipeline in Lubny in Poltava region and in Vapniarka in Vinnytsia region. Their implementation will ensure stable water supply for more than 180 thousand people," Kuleba said.

Gave clear instructions regarding electricity and additional equipment for winter: Zelenskyy held an energy Staff meeting