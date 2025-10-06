Gave clear instructions regarding electricity and additional equipment for winter: Zelenskyy held an energy Staff meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the energy Staff and gave clear instructions regarding electricity – concerning generation facilities and additional equipment for winter, UNN reports.

I just held a Staff meeting – an energy one. About what is really happening in the regions, in communities, at energy facilities. About the situation in cities from Slavutych to Zaporizhzhia. Also Chernihiv region, Sumy region, Kharkiv and the region, Donetsk region, Dnipro region. Also Poltava region, Zaporizhzhia region, Central Ukraine, our western regions, southern regions. Separately – challenges regarding Mykolaiv and Odesa. - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, there were also reports on the deployment of air defense – additional capabilities, comprehensive protection – reports from military commanders, as well as a detailed discussion on the protection of energy facilities themselves, specific communities.

Additional resources are still needed to adequately respond to each problem. We have resolved these issues and fulfilled all requests from the heads of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions first and foremost – requests for funding, for assistance. - Zelenskyy added.

As the Head of State reported, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, and other government officials were in Shostka, Sumy region, where the situation is particularly difficult, and in other cities of the eastern regions – they reported on solutions to support people.

Government officials will be in the regions. Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba has already reported on the inspection in Odesa. There were reports from the Minister of Internal Affairs, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, the heads of Naftogaz and Ukrenergo. I gave clear instructions regarding electricity – concerning generation facilities and additional equipment for winter. We are increasing equipment reserves. There are also clear instructions regarding gas – we are discussing this with our partners. The Prime Minister of the Netherlands has already expressed readiness to help and support us – I spoke with him about this today. Norway is also ready – many thanks to our partners. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will gather ambassadors of countries that can help. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

