G7+ group held an urgent meeting due to Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure

The G7+ group held an urgent meeting due to Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, writes UNN.

At the initiative of the Ministry of Energy, the co-chairs of the G7+ Coordination Group - the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of Canada and the European Commission - convened an urgent meeting of the Group on Support for the Ukrainian Energy Sector in response to Russia's massive night attack.

During the meeting, the Ukrainian side informed international partners in detail about the consequences of the attack, which was aimed, in particular, at oil and gas complex facilities - the message says.

More than 100 representatives from various countries and international organizations took part in the meeting, including the USA, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, France, the European Commission, UNDP, EIB, EBRD, the Energy Community Secretariat and other partners.

It is also noted that Deputy Minister of Energy Roman Andarak told partners about the barbaric attack by the Russians on civilian infrastructure.

This is an obvious attempt to deprive Ukrainians of light and heat during the autumn-winter period. The Russians have not abandoned their intentions to plunge Ukraine into darkness on the eve of the new heating season - he emphasized.

According to him, over more than three and a half years of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's international partners have provided significant support to the Ukrainian energy sector. Thanks to the equipment received and financial assistance, it was possible to successfully pass three previous wartime winters and promptly carry out necessary repairs.

It is emphasized that with the intensification of Russian attacks, the need to mobilize support from international partners using tools that have already proven their effectiveness and can provide support in the shortest possible time is growing.

In this regard, he informed partners about the priority needs for the rapid restoration of damaged facilities. This primarily concerns physical and air defense systems, the need to purchase additional volumes of gas, and energy equipment for restoration and repairs.

Andarak expressed hope for continued support from partners, increased sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation, and thanked partners for their donor contributions.

The G7+ representatives, in turn, assured Ukraine of further support and agreed to hold an additional meeting in the near future to coordinate further joint actions.

For reference

The G7+ Energy Coordination Group in Ukraine was established in November 2022 to coordinate and mobilize donors to assist Ukraine, including in the restoration and protection of its energy infrastructure. Members of this group are: Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Norway, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States and the European Union, Energy Community Secretariat, World Bank Group, EBRD, UNDP.

