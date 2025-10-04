$41.280.00
Publications
Exclusives
Russian strikes cut off power to Shostka and part of Shostka district - oblenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 862 views

As a result of Russian army strikes on critical infrastructure in Sumy region, Shostka and part of Shostka district have been de-energized. Power engineers are working to restore electricity supply.

Russian strikes cut off power to Shostka and part of Shostka district - oblenergo

Russian troops' strikes on critical infrastructure in Sumy region have blacked out the city of Shostka and part of Shostka district, Sumyoblenergo reported on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Due to the Russian army's strikes on critical infrastructure in Sumy region today, the city of Shostka and part of Shostka district were blacked out.

Energy workers, as stated, are working to restore electricity supply.

Russia struck Shostka railway station twice, injuring passengers and railway workers - Deputy Prime Minister04.10.25, 13:14 • 1088 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Shostka