Russian strikes cut off power to Shostka and part of Shostka district - oblenergo

Russian troops' strikes on critical infrastructure in Sumy region have blacked out the city of Shostka and part of Shostka district, Sumyoblenergo reported on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Energy workers, as stated, are working to restore electricity supply.

Russia struck Shostka railway station twice, injuring passengers and railway workers - Deputy Prime Minister