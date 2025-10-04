Russia struck Shostka railway station twice, injuring passengers and railway workers - Deputy Prime Minister

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
08:29 AM • 6932 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
08:00 AM • 14973 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 39703 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 58777 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 69257 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 64159 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 37820 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 51398 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 34210 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 21393 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3.3m/s
45%
749mm
Popular news
Ukrainian Armed Forces show spectacular destruction of Russian cannon, self-propelled artillery, and mortar in Kramatorsk directionVideoOctober 4, 01:40 AM • 10876 views
Five herbs and spices named that improve digestionOctober 4, 02:14 AM • 11285 views
Netanyahu surprised by Trump's statement about Hamas' readiness for peace - mediaOctober 4, 03:08 AM • 4806 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: weather forecast for SaturdayPhotoOctober 4, 03:59 AM • 11806 views
Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries in the Leningrad regionVideoOctober 4, 04:16 AM • 22555 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto08:00 AM • 14973 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 36377 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 47438 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 69257 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 64159 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleh Kiper
Irakli Kobakhidze
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Shostka
Sumy Oblast
Gaza Strip
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place11:30 AM • 100 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 21707 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 39703 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 35450 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 38241 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
The Guardian
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
E-6 Mercury

Russia struck Shostka railway station twice, injuring passengers and railway workers - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1088 views

Russia attacked the railway station in Shostka twice, first hitting the locomotive of a suburban train, and then the electric locomotive of the Kyiv-Shostka train during evacuation. There are reports of injured passengers and railway workers, and medics are providing assistance.

Russia struck Shostka railway station twice, injuring passengers and railway workers - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia twice struck the railway station in Shostka, attacking again when the evacuation began, there are reports of casualties among passengers and railway workers, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba on Telegram on Saturday, writes UNN.

Russia struck the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region, twice. The first strike hit the locomotive of the suburban train Tereshchynska-Novohrad-Siverskyi. When the evacuation of people began, the enemy attacked again - this time hitting the electric locomotive of the Kyiv-Shostka train. There are wounded among passengers and Ukrzaliznytsia employees.

- Kuleba wrote.

According to him, medical teams have already taken the injured to hospitals and are providing the necessary assistance. "Other people are in shelters under the control of rescuers and will be evacuated after the alarm ends," he noted.

"The enemy once again deliberately strikes railway infrastructure and people," the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

Recall

On October 4, Russia attacked the railway station in the Shostka community, deliberately hitting the Shostka-Kyiv passenger train.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region. Dozens of casualties have been reported.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Ukrainian Railways
Shostka
Volodymyr Zelenskyy