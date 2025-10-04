Russia struck Shostka railway station twice, injuring passengers and railway workers - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia twice struck the railway station in Shostka, attacking again when the evacuation began, there are reports of casualties among passengers and railway workers, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba on Telegram on Saturday, writes UNN.

Russia struck the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region, twice. The first strike hit the locomotive of the suburban train Tereshchynska-Novohrad-Siverskyi. When the evacuation of people began, the enemy attacked again - this time hitting the electric locomotive of the Kyiv-Shostka train. There are wounded among passengers and Ukrzaliznytsia employees. - Kuleba wrote.

According to him, medical teams have already taken the injured to hospitals and are providing the necessary assistance. "Other people are in shelters under the control of rescuers and will be evacuated after the alarm ends," he noted.

"The enemy once again deliberately strikes railway infrastructure and people," the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

Recall

On October 4, Russia attacked the railway station in the Shostka community, deliberately hitting the Shostka-Kyiv passenger train.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region. Dozens of casualties have been reported.