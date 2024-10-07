A fire caused by a Russian attack is extinguished in Kyiv's Solomyansky district. Missile debris fell near a supermarket

A fire in a garage in Kyiv's Solomyansky district, caused by falling debris during a missile attack by the Russian army, has been extinguished. There were no casualties. Debris also fell in the area near an apartment building and a supermarket, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Monday, UNN reports .

The fire in Solomyansky district, which started in a garage on private property as a result of a falling piece of debris, has been extinguished. There were no casualties. Rocket fragments were found near the entrance of an apartment building and in the yard of a private house. In the same Solomyansky district, rocket fragments fell near a supermarket - Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

During the Russian army's attack on Kyiv , fragments of enemy missiles fell in Solomyansky, Shevchenkivsky, and Holosiivsky districts. In particular, in Holosiivskyi district, a fragment pierced the roof of a service minibus.

In the morning, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv, using Kinzhal missiles . The air defense system had previously destroyed all air targets.