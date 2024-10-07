Daggers' attack on Kyiv: one of the fragments fell on the territory of a school

In Kyiv, during an enemy rocket attack this morning, shrapnel damaged the roof of a multi-storey building in Solomyansky district, one of the fragments fell on the territory of a school. In Holosiivskyi district, a fragment damaged the roof of a car, and in Shevchenkivskyi district, fragments fell in an open area. This was reported by KCMA on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the KCMA, in Solomyansky district, debris damaged the roof of a multi-storey residential building, one of the fragments fell on the territory of a school, the rest fell mainly on open ground. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties.

In Holosiivskyi district, a fragment reportedly damaged the roof of a car, while others fell in an open area. There were no casualties.

In Shevchenkivskyi district, debris fell in an open area. As of now, there are no casualties.

Recall

In the morning, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv, using Kinzhal missiles . The air defense system had previously destroyed all air targets.