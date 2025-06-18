Russia's massive strike on Ukraine on June 17 claimed 30 lives, with 188 injured - SES

Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on June 17 claimed the lives of 30 people, with another 188 injured, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

On the night of June 17, Russia launched a massive strike on Ukraine. At least 30 people died, and 188 were injured. Kyiv suffered the most damage - 28 dead, 134 injured. In one nine-story building in the Solomensky district alone, 23 people died - searches are still ongoing. - the State Emergency Service reported on social media.

In Kyiv, there are already 23 dead due to the Russian missile strike on a high-rise building, a total of 28 victims

As indicated by the State Emergency Service, the enemy shelled 5 regions.

In Kyiv, the highest number of casualties is in a nine-story building in the Solomensky district. The current death toll there, as noted by the State Emergency Service, "is not final yet, as the most difficult rescue operations are still ongoing here". Rescuers evacuated 24 people from this building and pulled two survivors from under the rubble.

The risks of repeated strikes on June 17 complicated the work of rescuers during the shelling - SES