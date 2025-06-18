The risks of repeated strikes on June 17 complicated the work of rescuers during the shelling - SES

On the night of the 17th, the risks of repeated strikes, which caused the air raid alert, complicated the work of rescuers during the shelling. It is necessary to follow certain algorithms to save their lives, as there are many cases when the Russians deliberately hit rescuers, explained the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Oleksandr Khorunzhy, during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

On the night of the 17th, air raid alerts were constant at night. According to the statute of actions of rescuers in emergency situations, in order to save lives, algorithms are established. Their withdrawal, dispersal, conducting reconnaissance, including aerial reconnaissance. Repeated strikes and, accordingly, air raid alerts, complicate the work and make it longer, unfortunately, in time - explained the press officer.

Khorunzhy also reminded that rescuers die and are injured because the Russians deliberately attack them.

There were many cases when rescuers died during repeated attacks, were injured. We have information that one of the units in the Kherson region was attacked by FPV drones - reminded Khorunzhy.

Supplement

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that the Russian missile strike on a nine-story building in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv took the lives of 21 people. He noted that this figure brings the total number of victims of the Russian attack on the capital on June 17 to 26 people.