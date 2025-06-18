$41.530.01
ukenru
In Kyiv, there are already 23 dead due to the Russian missile strike on a high-rise building, a total of 28 victims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

The number of victims of the Russian missile strike on a 9-story building in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv has risen to 23. In total, 28 people died in the capital as a result of the June 17 attack.

In Kyiv, there are already 23 dead due to the Russian missile strike on a high-rise building, a total of 28 victims

The death toll in Kyiv has risen to 23 as a result of the Russian missile strike on a nine-story building in the Solomyanskyi district, bringing the total number of victims of the Russian attack on the capital on June 17 to 28. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Rescuers have recovered another body from under the rubble in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv. Thus, the number of victims of the Russian missile strike on a 9-story building has risen to 23 people," - reported the State Emergency Service.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

In total, 28 people died and 134 were injured in the city of Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on the night of June 17," - noted the State Emergency Service.

- noted the State Emergency Service.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
