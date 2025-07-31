Enemy attack on Kyiv: 8 casualties already recorded, including two children

On the evening of July 30, Russian drones attacked Kyiv. In the Solomianskyi district of the city, debris from downed drones was recorded in several locations. Eight people were injured. This was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, as reported by UNN.

As a result of the attack, 8 people have already been injured, including two children. - the report says.

Addition

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, fragments of one of the drones fell near a garage cooperative, which led to a gas pipe igniting in a three-story residential building. Several people were trapped in the garages, but rescuers promptly evacuated them.

In another part of the district, UAV fragments hit a residential building, provoking a fire in an apartment and damaging several cars in the courtyard of a multi-story building. The fire has already been extinguished.

A hit on one of the capital's higher education institutions was also recorded. In addition, fragments damaged the roof of a five-story building, a warehouse, and caused another car to catch fire.