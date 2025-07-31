$41.790.01
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 12:06 PM
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professions
July 30, 03:01 PM
Enemy attack on Kyiv: 8 casualties already recorded, including two children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Russian drones attacked Kyiv on July 30. Debris from downed drones was recorded in the Solomyanskyi district, resulting in 8 casualties, including two children.

On the evening of July 30, Russian drones attacked Kyiv. In the Solomianskyi district of the city, debris from downed drones was recorded in several locations. Eight people were injured. This was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, as reported by UNN.

As a result of the attack, 8 people have already been injured, including two children.

- the report says.

Addition

On the evening of July 30, Russian drones attacked Kyiv. In the Solomianskyi district of the city, debris from downed drones was recorded in several locations.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, fragments of one of the drones fell near a garage cooperative, which led to a gas pipe igniting in a three-story residential building. Several people were trapped in the garages, but rescuers promptly evacuated them.

In another part of the district, UAV fragments hit a residential building, provoking a fire in an apartment and damaging several cars in the courtyard of a multi-story building. The fire has already been extinguished.

A hit on one of the capital's higher education institutions was also recorded. In addition, fragments damaged the roof of a five-story building, a warehouse, and caused another car to catch fire.

Olga Rozgon

WarKyiv
Solomyansky district
Kyiv