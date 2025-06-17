Russian strike on Kyiv: how many homes are without electricity and where assistance centers are deployed As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on February 7, 40% of the city's residents were left without electricity due to emergency shutdowns. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. "As a result of the morning attack, 40% of consumers in the capital are without power. Specialists are working to restore power," he said. Due to the emergency shutdowns, 80% of Kyiv residents are without water supply. "Due to emergency shutdowns, 80% of consumers in the capital are without water supply. We are working to restore it. Please stock up on water," Klitschko said. Later, the Kyiv City Military Administration clarified that as of 11:00 a.m., power engineers had restored power to 20% of consumers who had been disconnected in the morning. Water supply is being restored in the capital's districts. Assistance centers are being deployed in the capital. Here is the list of addresses: * Dniprovskyi district: * Secondary School No. 46 (st. Rostyslav Zhurakovsky, 10-A) * Secondary School No. 66 (st. Yuri Gagarin, 16) * Secondary School No. 98 (st. Mykola Vorony, 16) * KSU "Family Home" (st. Enthuziastiv, 29) * Darnitskyi district: * KSU "Family Home" (Kharkiv Highway, 121-Z) * Gymnasium "Dialogue" (st. Mykoly Bazhana Avenue, 7-E) * Desnyanskyi district: * CPSSSD for family, children and youth "Rodyna" (st. Mykola Zakrevsky, 87-D) * TEZH "Lisove" (st. Milyutenka, 23-A) * Obolonskyi district: * Obolonskyi district state administration (st. Marshal Tymoshenko, 16) * Center for Social Services (st. Ozerne, 18-A) * Pecherskyi district: * Department of Social Protection of the Population of the Pecherskyi District State Administration (st. Shelkovychna, 29-A) * KSU "Family Home" (st. Ivana Fedorova, 32-A) * Podilskyi district: * Department of Social Protection of the Population of the Podilskyi District State Administration (st. Kostyantynivska, 9/6) * Center for Social Services (lane Kvitny, 14) * Svyatoshynskyi district: * Svyatoshynskyi district state administration (pr. Peremohy, 97) * Center for Social Services (st. Svyatoshynska, 14-B) * Solomyanskyi district: * Department of Social Protection of the Population of the Solomyanskyi District State Administration (st. Urytsky, 13) * Center for Social Services (Bulavsky lane, 6) * Shevchenkivskyi district: * Shevchenkivskyi district state administration (pr. Peremohy, 16) * Center for Social Services (st. Biloruska, 10-A) You can find out more detailed information about the assistance centers, their work and available services by calling the hotline number 1557 or 044-205-73-77.
As a result of Russian shelling, more than 1,000 Kyiv residents were left without electricity. Assistance centers for victims have been set up in three districts of the capital.
In Kyiv, 1148 homes of Kyiv residents were left without electricity due to shelling by Russian occupiers. This is reported by UNN referring to DTEK.
Energy workers began working on the restoration immediately after receiving permits from the SES and the police.
At the same time, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported on Telegram where headquarters were deployed in Kyiv to help Kyiv residents affected by the Russian attack.
Currently, headquarters have been deployed in the Solomyanskyi, Darnytskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital. Victims can receive assistance with registration of financial support, consultations with lawyers and psychologists, as well as explanations regarding further actions and possible payments.
Meanwhile, the patrol police of Kyiv reported that in connection with the elimination of the consequences of the shelling, traffic is temporarily blocked at the following addresses:
- Vatslav Havel Street;
- Povitryanykh Syl Avenue (from the intersection with Volynska Street to the Zhuliansky overpass);
- Boryspilska Street (from Yaltinska Street to Staroboryspilska Street).
Traffic is difficult on adjacent streets, police said. They asked drivers to take this information into account when planning their route.
Kyiv and its surroundings were hit overnight by 175 drones, more than 14 cruise missiles and 2 ballistic missiles. The most damage was recorded in the Solomyanskyi and Darnytskyi districts.
Also, UNN reported that on June 17, the occupiers launched an attack on settlements in the Fastiv, Vyshgorod, Obukhov and Brovary districts of the Kyiv region. There is destruction, a woman was injured.