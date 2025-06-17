In Kyiv, 1148 homes of Kyiv residents were left without electricity due to shelling by Russian occupiers. This is reported by UNN referring to DTEK.

Energy workers began working on the restoration immediately after receiving permits from the SES and the police.

At the same time, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported on Telegram where headquarters were deployed in Kyiv to help Kyiv residents affected by the Russian attack.

Currently, headquarters have been deployed in the Solomyanskyi, Darnytskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital. Victims can receive assistance with registration of financial support, consultations with lawyers and psychologists, as well as explanations regarding further actions and possible payments.

Meanwhile, the patrol police of Kyiv reported that in connection with the elimination of the consequences of the shelling, traffic is temporarily blocked at the following addresses:

Vatslav Havel Street;

Povitryanykh Syl Avenue (from the intersection with Volynska Street to the Zhuliansky overpass);

Boryspilska Street (from Yaltinska Street to Staroboryspilska Street).

Traffic is difficult on adjacent streets, police said. They asked drivers to take this information into account when planning their route.

Let us remind you

Kyiv and its surroundings were hit overnight by 175 drones, more than 14 cruise missiles and 2 ballistic missiles. The most damage was recorded in the Solomyanskyi and Darnytskyi districts.

Also, UNN reported that on June 17, the occupiers launched an attack on settlements in the Fastiv, Vyshgorod, Obukhov and Brovary districts of the Kyiv region. There is destruction, a woman was injured.