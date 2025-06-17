$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
06:29 AM • 10702 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
05:57 AM • 24673 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 85023 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 76422 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 110377 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 100232 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 99830 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 174546 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 81914 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 79395 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4.4m/s
55%
748mm
Popular news
Russia raised two Tu-95MS into the sky from "Olenya" - Air Force of the Armed Forces of UkraineJune 16, 09:59 PM • 36308 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: at least 14 dead, over 40 injuredJune 16, 10:15 PM • 43285 views
Power outages in Kyiv in some areas amid drone attackJune 16, 10:46 PM • 41495 views
The capital of Ukraine under a combined enemy strike - KMVAJune 16, 11:28 PM • 40394 views
Russian Federation attack on the capital: cluster munition parts found in Nyvky06:45 AM • 16619 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 169440 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 191528 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 220048 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 291734 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 347057 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Carney
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Canada
Israel
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 41470 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 58479 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 122533 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 104634 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 78464 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Tu-95
The New York Times
Mikoyan MiG-29
James Webb Space Telescope

Russian strike on Kyiv: how many homes are without electricity and where assistance centers are deployed As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on February 7, 40% of the city's residents were left without electricity due to emergency shutdowns. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. "As a result of the morning attack, 40% of consumers in the capital are without power. Specialists are working to restore power," he said. Due to the emergency shutdowns, 80% of Kyiv residents are without water supply. "Due to emergency shutdowns, 80% of consumers in the capital are without water supply. We are working to restore it. Please stock up on water," Klitschko said. Later, the Kyiv City Military Administration clarified that as of 11:00 a.m., power engineers had restored power to 20% of consumers who had been disconnected in the morning. Water supply is being restored in the capital's districts. Assistance centers are being deployed in the capital. Here is the list of addresses: * Dniprovskyi district: * Secondary School No. 46 (st. Rostyslav Zhurakovsky, 10-A) * Secondary School No. 66 (st. Yuri Gagarin, 16) * Secondary School No. 98 (st. Mykola Vorony, 16) * KSU "Family Home" (st. Enthuziastiv, 29) * Darnitskyi district: * KSU "Family Home" (Kharkiv Highway, 121-Z) * Gymnasium "Dialogue" (st. Mykoly Bazhana Avenue, 7-E) * Desnyanskyi district: * CPSSSD for family, children and youth "Rodyna" (st. Mykola Zakrevsky, 87-D) * TEZH "Lisove" (st. Milyutenka, 23-A) * Obolonskyi district: * Obolonskyi district state administration (st. Marshal Tymoshenko, 16) * Center for Social Services (st. Ozerne, 18-A) * Pecherskyi district: * Department of Social Protection of the Population of the Pecherskyi District State Administration (st. Shelkovychna, 29-A) * KSU "Family Home" (st. Ivana Fedorova, 32-A) * Podilskyi district: * Department of Social Protection of the Population of the Podilskyi District State Administration (st. Kostyantynivska, 9/6) * Center for Social Services (lane Kvitny, 14) * Svyatoshynskyi district: * Svyatoshynskyi district state administration (pr. Peremohy, 97) * Center for Social Services (st. Svyatoshynska, 14-B) * Solomyanskyi district: * Department of Social Protection of the Population of the Solomyanskyi District State Administration (st. Urytsky, 13) * Center for Social Services (Bulavsky lane, 6) * Shevchenkivskyi district: * Shevchenkivskyi district state administration (pr. Peremohy, 16) * Center for Social Services (st. Biloruska, 10-A) You can find out more detailed information about the assistance centers, their work and available services by calling the hotline number 1557 or 044-205-73-77.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1122 views

As a result of Russian shelling, more than 1,000 Kyiv residents were left without electricity. Assistance centers for victims have been set up in three districts of the capital.

Russian strike on Kyiv: how many homes are without electricity and where assistance centers are deployed As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on February 7, 40% of the city's residents were left without electricity due to emergency shutdowns. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. "As a result of the morning attack, 40% of consumers in the capital are without power. Specialists are working to restore power," he said. Due to the emergency shutdowns, 80% of Kyiv residents are without water supply. "Due to emergency shutdowns, 80% of consumers in the capital are without water supply. We are working to restore it. Please stock up on water," Klitschko said. Later, the Kyiv City Military Administration clarified that as of 11:00 a.m., power engineers had restored power to 20% of consumers who had been disconnected in the morning. Water supply is being restored in the capital's districts. Assistance centers are being deployed in the capital. Here is the list of addresses: * Dniprovskyi district: * Secondary School No. 46 (st. Rostyslav Zhurakovsky, 10-A) * Secondary School No. 66 (st. Yuri Gagarin, 16) * Secondary School No. 98 (st. Mykola Vorony, 16) * KSU "Family Home" (st. Enthuziastiv, 29) * Darnitskyi district: * KSU "Family Home" (Kharkiv Highway, 121-Z) * Gymnasium "Dialogue" (st. Mykoly Bazhana Avenue, 7-E) * Desnyanskyi district: * CPSSSD for family, children and youth "Rodyna" (st. Mykola Zakrevsky, 87-D) * TEZH "Lisove" (st. Milyutenka, 23-A) * Obolonskyi district: * Obolonskyi district state administration (st. Marshal Tymoshenko, 16) * Center for Social Services (st. Ozerne, 18-A) * Pecherskyi district: * Department of Social Protection of the Population of the Pecherskyi District State Administration (st. Shelkovychna, 29-A) * KSU "Family Home" (st. Ivana Fedorova, 32-A) * Podilskyi district: * Department of Social Protection of the Population of the Podilskyi District State Administration (st. Kostyantynivska, 9/6) * Center for Social Services (lane Kvitny, 14) * Svyatoshynskyi district: * Svyatoshynskyi district state administration (pr. Peremohy, 97) * Center for Social Services (st. Svyatoshynska, 14-B) * Solomyanskyi district: * Department of Social Protection of the Population of the Solomyanskyi District State Administration (st. Urytsky, 13) * Center for Social Services (Bulavsky lane, 6) * Shevchenkivskyi district: * Shevchenkivskyi district state administration (pr. Peremohy, 16) * Center for Social Services (st. Biloruska, 10-A) You can find out more detailed information about the assistance centers, their work and available services by calling the hotline number 1557 or 044-205-73-77.

In Kyiv, 1148 homes of Kyiv residents were left without electricity due to shelling by Russian occupiers. This is reported by UNN referring to DTEK.

Details

Energy workers began working on the restoration immediately after receiving permits from the SES and the police.

At the same time, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported on Telegram where headquarters were deployed in Kyiv to help Kyiv residents affected by the Russian attack.

Currently, headquarters have been deployed in the Solomyanskyi, Darnytskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital. Victims can receive assistance with registration of financial support, consultations with lawyers and psychologists, as well as explanations regarding further actions and possible payments.

Meanwhile, the patrol police of Kyiv reported that in connection with the elimination of the consequences of the shelling, traffic is temporarily blocked at the following addresses:

  • Vatslav Havel Street;
    • Povitryanykh Syl Avenue (from the intersection with Volynska Street to the Zhuliansky overpass);
      • Boryspilska Street (from Yaltinska Street to Staroboryspilska Street).

        Traffic is difficult on adjacent streets, police said. They asked drivers to take this information into account when planning their route.

        Let us remind you

        Kyiv and its surroundings were hit overnight by 175 drones, more than 14 cruise missiles and 2 ballistic missiles. The most damage was recorded in the Solomyanskyi and Darnytskyi districts.

        Also, UNN reported that on June 17, the occupiers launched an attack on settlements in the Fastiv, Vyshgorod, Obukhov and Brovary districts of the Kyiv region. There is destruction, a woman was injured.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyWarKyiv
        Kyiv Oblast
        DTEK
        Solomyansky district
        Kyiv
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9