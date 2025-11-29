Already 27 injured in Kyiv from Russian attack: new footage of consequences shown

The number of victims of Russia's massive combined attack on Kyiv on the night of November 29 has increased to 27, and two people have died, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced on Saturday on Telegram, UNN reports.

27 victims as a result of the enemy's night attack on the capital. 17 of them, including one child, were hospitalized by medics. Two people died. - Klitschko reported.

The State Emergency Service showed new footage of the aftermath.

According to the State Emergency Service, there are consequences in 7 districts:

Shevchenkivskyi district: a 14-story residential building was damaged. Apartments on the 4th-5th floors were on fire. The fire was extinguished. Medics provided assistance to one person on the spot;

Solomianskyi district: debris fell on a 25-story residential building, which led to the ignition of external insulation and partial destruction of the facade from the 1st to the 3rd floor. Parked cars were damaged. The fire was extinguished. Medics provided assistance to two people on the spot. At another address, debris fell on a 17-story residential building - without further ignition. A hit was also recorded in a garage near a residential building in the private sector. A fire broke out, liquidation is ongoing;

Sviatoshynskyi district: a hit in the entrance of a 3-story residential building. A fire broke out on the 2nd floor, rescuers saved a child. Another person sought medical attention. The body of a deceased person was unblocked from under the debris. The fire was extinguished, debris removal is ongoing. At another address, a two-story private house was hit. The fire was localized;

Dniprovskyi district: a hit in a 10-story residential building caused the destruction of the 6th-7th floors. The fire was extinguished. 3 people were rescued from the 7th floor, including a person with limited mobility. Structural dismantling is ongoing;

Darnytskyi district: as a result of a missile falling in the courtyard of a 9-story building, a fire broke out on the 5th-7th floors. 1 person died, 6 people were injured, 1 of them was hospitalized. The fires were extinguished. At one of the addresses, cars parked near one of the city's shopping centers were hit. The fire was extinguished;

Obolonskyi district: as a result of enemy shelling, a private house caught fire. Rescuers continue to extinguish the fire;

Holosiivskyi district: The fall of fragments of an enemy UAV caused garages to catch fire. The fire has now been localized.

Recall

Earlier, 2 dead and 15 injured were reported due to the Russian attack in Kyiv.

Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 dead and 15 injured already