Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 dead and 15 injured already

$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
02:21 AM • 11164 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 20516 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 25140 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 30365 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 41933 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 27669 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 21179 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 42516 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 22962 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 19293 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1.6m/s
90%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
After Russian fake statements about the capture of Kupyansk, only 40 radio exchange subscribers were recorded there - SyrskyiNovember 28, 08:49 PM • 5562 views
Kyiv under combined Russian attack: numerous fires, damaged high-rise buildings in the capitalNovember 28, 11:08 PM • 6342 views
The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Hryhorenko from the post of First Deputy Minister of CultureNovember 28, 11:52 PM • 6704 views
One person confirmed dead in Kyiv due to Russian attack01:37 AM • 5616 views
The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 11: the State Emergency Service showed the consequencesPhoto03:02 AM • 10512 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 41942 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 33769 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 42517 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 41265 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 46084 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Oksana Markarova
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 27792 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 45529 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 65440 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 97626 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 112402 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Gold

Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 dead and 15 injured already

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on November 29, two people were killed and 15 more were injured, including one child. Damage to high-rise buildings and fires were recorded in several districts of the capital.

Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 dead and 15 injured already

The number of dead and injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on the morning of November 29 has increased. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko, according to UNN.

According to updated information, two people died as a result of the attack.

- the message says.

"There are already 15 injured in the capital as a result of the massive enemy attack. 8 of them are in hospitals," Vitaliy Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Recall

On the night of November 29, Russia again launched a combined attack on Kyiv.

In several districts of the capital, damage to high-rise buildings and a fire in the private sector were recorded as a result of the strikes.

Earlier it was reported that 11 people were injured in the attack on Kyiv, 5 of them were hospitalized. Significant damage to residential buildings, fires and destruction of facades were recorded in several districts of the capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that during the combined Russian attack, power supply interruptions were recorded in Kyiv.

Water supply disruptions in Kyiv due to Russian attack29.11.25, 06:55 • 574 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Kyiv City State Administration
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv