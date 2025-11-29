Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 dead and 15 injured already

The number of dead and injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on the morning of November 29 has increased. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko, according to UNN.

According to updated information, two people died as a result of the attack. - the message says.

"There are already 15 injured in the capital as a result of the massive enemy attack. 8 of them are in hospitals," Vitaliy Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Recall

On the night of November 29, Russia again launched a combined attack on Kyiv.

In several districts of the capital, damage to high-rise buildings and a fire in the private sector were recorded as a result of the strikes.

Earlier it was reported that 11 people were injured in the attack on Kyiv, 5 of them were hospitalized. Significant damage to residential buildings, fires and destruction of facades were recorded in several districts of the capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that during the combined Russian attack, power supply interruptions were recorded in Kyiv.

Water supply disruptions in Kyiv due to Russian attack