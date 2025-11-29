Water supply disruptions in the capital due to Russian attack

On Saturday, November 29, reduced pressure in the water supply networks of residential buildings is observed on the right bank of Kyiv. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, according to UNN.

In residential buildings on the right bank of the capital, the water pressure in the water supply systems is reduced - Klitschko wrote in his Telegram channel.

Recall

On the night of November 29, Russia again launched a combined attack on Kyiv.

In several districts of the capital, damage to high-rise buildings and a fire in the private sector were recorded as a result of the strikes. As a result of the attack on Kyiv, 11 people were injured, 5 of whom were hospitalized. Significant damage to residential buildings, fires, and destruction of facades were recorded in several districts of the capital. Also, due to the Russian attack on Kyiv, a man died in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that during the combined Russian attack, power supply interruptions were recorded in the city of Kyiv.