02:21 AM • 11255 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 20697 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 25257 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 30464 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 42049 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 27713 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 21200 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 42568 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 22978 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 19303 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Publications
Exclusives
Gold

Water supply disruptions in the capital due to Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 756 views

On Saturday, November 29, residents on the right bank of Kyiv experienced reduced water pressure in their homes, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported. This occurred after a combined Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of November 29, which caused damage and power outages.

Water supply disruptions in the capital due to Russian attack

On Saturday, November 29, reduced pressure in the water supply networks of residential buildings is observed on the right bank of Kyiv. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, according to UNN.

In residential buildings on the right bank of the capital, the water pressure in the water supply systems is reduced

- Klitschko wrote in his Telegram channel.

Recall

On the night of November 29, Russia again launched a combined attack on Kyiv.

In several districts of the capital, damage to high-rise buildings and a fire in the private sector were recorded as a result of the strikes. As a result of the attack on Kyiv, 11 people were injured, 5 of whom were hospitalized. Significant damage to residential buildings, fires, and destruction of facades were recorded in several districts of the capital. Also, due to the Russian attack on Kyiv, a man died in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that during the combined Russian attack, power supply interruptions were recorded in the city of Kyiv.

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyKyiv
