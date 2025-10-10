Water supply in Kyiv fully restored - KMDA

The energy supply to the water supply facilities of "Kyivvodokanal" has been stabilized. Currently, the water supply to the capital is carried out in full, reports UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

The pressure in the water supply networks of Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the city is within normal limits. Currently, the water supply to the capital is carried out in full, and the water pumping stations of "Kyivvodokanal" are operating normally. - the message says.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, at the same time, energy workers are completing work to eliminate the consequences and restore facilities and power grids, which will allow electricity to be returned to all consumers.

As of now, electricity has been returned to 466 thousand consumers. - the message says.

Let's add

As the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, reported, Kyiv survived one of the most difficult attacks in terms of consequences. However, the enemy does not stop, and a new attack is predicted in the coming days.

The mayor urged to stock up on water, prepare a first aid kit, a set of food products, and charge autonomous power devices.