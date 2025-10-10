In Donetsk region, emergency shutdown schedules have been canceled, power supply to the left bank of Kyiv continues - Ministry of Energy

Energy workers managed to restore some of the equipment damaged during the night attack. Thanks to this, the process of supplying power to consumers on the Left Bank of Kyiv is underway, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Details

According to the Ministry of Energy, as of 8:00 p.m., forced emergency shutdowns continue to be applied in certain districts of Kyiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kirovohrad regions. For Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia (emergency shutdown schedules apply to industry). In Chernihiv region, hourly shutdown schedules continue to be in effect.

Thanks to the work of energy workers in Donetsk region, emergency shutdown schedules have been canceled. Restoration work continues in Kyiv, the agency summarized.

What does the capital's authorities say?

As Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported, in the morning there were more than 5,800 houses without electricity and more than 7,000 without water.

More than 540,000 consumers have already been supplied with power. Of these, 80,000 in the last few hours. Energy workers continue to work until full restoration. Water has been returned to the entire network, and pressure is being raised. Much depends on electricity. Utility workers are doing everything possible, Tkachenko added.

According to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, throughout the day in the city:

— unbreakable points were deployed,

— pump rooms,

— water supply was organized,

— transport resumed operation

— the operating mode of educational and healthcare institutions had to be changed.

Regarding the elimination of the consequences of attacks on residential buildings:

— fires were extinguished,

— assistance was provided to all 12 victims,

— a humanitarian headquarters worked all day in the Pechersk district, everyone will be provided with support.

According to Tkachenko, Kyiv residents did a colossal job today. And they continue to do it.

Since the beginning of the year, the intensity of attacks on the capital has increased tenfold. We must be prepared for this to happen again, he summarized.

