05:04 PM • 3522 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
03:17 PM • 14156 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
02:10 PM • 14269 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
02:04 PM • 13843 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
01:35 PM • 18700 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
October 10, 10:53 AM • 28912 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
October 10, 09:44 AM • 32566 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
October 10, 09:08 AM • 17908 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM • 18571 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 18295 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
Publications
Exclusives
In Donetsk region, emergency shutdown schedules have been canceled, power supply to the left bank of Kyiv continues - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 600 views

Energy workers have restored part of the damaged equipment, which allowed to power more than 540,000 consumers in Kyiv. Emergency shutdowns continue in certain districts of Kyiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad regions.

In Donetsk region, emergency shutdown schedules have been canceled, power supply to the left bank of Kyiv continues - Ministry of Energy

Energy workers managed to restore some of the equipment damaged during the night attack. Thanks to this, the process of supplying power to consumers on the Left Bank of Kyiv is underway, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Details

According to the Ministry of Energy, as of 8:00 p.m., forced emergency shutdowns continue to be applied in certain districts of Kyiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kirovohrad regions. For Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia (emergency shutdown schedules apply to industry). In Chernihiv region, hourly shutdown schedules continue to be in effect.

Thanks to the work of energy workers in Donetsk region, emergency shutdown schedules have been canceled. Restoration work continues in Kyiv, the agency summarized.

What does the capital's authorities say?

As Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported, in the morning there were more than 5,800 houses without electricity and more than 7,000 without water.

More than 540,000 consumers have already been supplied with power. Of these, 80,000 in the last few hours. Energy workers continue to work until full restoration. Water has been returned to the entire network, and pressure is being raised. Much depends on electricity. Utility workers are doing everything possible, Tkachenko added.

According to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, throughout the day in the city:

— unbreakable points were deployed,

— pump rooms,

— water supply was organized,

— transport resumed operation

— the operating mode of educational and healthcare institutions had to be changed.

Regarding the elimination of the consequences of attacks on residential buildings:

— fires were extinguished,

— assistance was provided to all 12 victims,

— a humanitarian headquarters worked all day in the Pechersk district, everyone will be provided with support.

According to Tkachenko, Kyiv residents did a colossal job today. And they continue to do it. 

Since the beginning of the year, the intensity of attacks on the capital has increased tenfold. We must be prepared for this to happen again, he summarized.

The enemy does not stop, a new attack on Kyiv is predicted in the coming days: the mayor calls to stock up on water and prepare a first aid kit10.10.25, 17:28 • 2150 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyKyiv
Blackout
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
charity
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Kyiv