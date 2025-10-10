The enemy does not stop, a new attack on Kyiv is predicted in the coming days: the mayor calls to stock up on water and prepare a first aid kit

Kyiv has experienced one of the most devastating attacks. However, the enemy does not stop, and a new attack is predicted in the coming days. This was announced by the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, who urged people to stock up on water, prepare a first-aid kit, a set of food products, and charge autonomous power devices, UNN reports.

As a result of a massive enemy attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, emergency power outages have been introduced in most regions of the country. Kyiv has experienced one of the most devastating attacks. Since early morning, all services have been involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack. - Klitschko said.

According to him, energy workers have already restored power to more than 423,000 consumers. Power supply restoration continues to return it to other consumers as soon as possible.

The water supply system has been restored and is operating normally. However, in some buildings where there is still no electricity, there may be no cold water on the upper floors, as the pressure boosting pumps are not working.

The situation is difficult. And let's tell the truth, not engage in self-reassurance. Because the enemy does not stop. A new attack is predicted in the coming days. I appeal to the residents of Kyiv to focus as much as possible and act pragmatically. Stock up on water, prepare a first-aid kit, a set of food products, charge autonomous power devices. Prepare warm clothes. Do not ignore alarm signals. - the mayor summarized.

