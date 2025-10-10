Cherkasy region fully powered, but emergency blackouts continue in 7 regions and Kyiv - Ministry of Energy

The situation with emergency power outages improved by 2:30 PM: their volume was reduced in Kharkiv Oblast, and consumers in Cherkasy Oblast were fully supplied with power, however, emergency outages are still ongoing in Kyiv and seven other regions, and scheduled outages are in effect in Chernihiv Oblast, the Ministry of Energy reported, according to UNN.

Restoration work continues in each affected region after the large-scale missile and drone attack on energy facilities. Thanks to the restoration work already carried out, energy workers managed to partially reduce the volume of emergency restrictions for consumers in Kharkiv Oblast. Consumers in Cherkasy Oblast are fully supplied with power. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

At the same time, as indicated, forced emergency power outages are currently applied in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. In Chernihiv Oblast, hourly outage schedules continue to be in effect.

