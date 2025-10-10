$41.400.09
Cherkasy region fully powered, but emergency blackouts continue in 7 regions and Kyiv - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3564 views

Restoration work continues in the affected regions after the missile and drone attack on energy facilities. Consumers in Cherkasy region are fully powered, and the volume of emergency blackouts in Kharkiv region has been reduced.

Cherkasy region fully powered, but emergency blackouts continue in 7 regions and Kyiv - Ministry of Energy

The situation with emergency power outages improved by 2:30 PM: their volume was reduced in Kharkiv Oblast, and consumers in Cherkasy Oblast were fully supplied with power, however, emergency outages are still ongoing in Kyiv and seven other regions, and scheduled outages are in effect in Chernihiv Oblast, the Ministry of Energy reported, according to UNN.

Restoration work continues in each affected region after the large-scale missile and drone attack on energy facilities. Thanks to the restoration work already carried out, energy workers managed to partially reduce the volume of emergency restrictions for consumers in Kharkiv Oblast. Consumers in Cherkasy Oblast are fully supplied with power.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

At the same time, as indicated, forced emergency power outages are currently applied in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. In Chernihiv Oblast, hourly outage schedules continue to be in effect.

After the Russian attack, 4,000 homes in Kyiv are still without water; in Kirovohrad region, water supply will begin to be restored from 6:00 PM - Deputy Prime Minister10.10.25, 14:53 • 828 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Kyiv