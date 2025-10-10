$41.400.09
12:07 PM
Cherkasy region fully powered, but emergency blackouts continue in 7 regions and Kyiv - Ministry of Energy
10:53 AM
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
09:44 AM
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
09:08 AM
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
07:24 AM
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
After the Russian attack, 4,000 homes in Kyiv are still without water; in Kirovohrad region, water supply will begin to be restored from 6:00 PM - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 828 views

Water supply has been restored for 2 million subscribers in Kyiv, but 4,000 homes remain without water. In Kirovohrad Oblast, water supply will be launched around 6:00 PM.

After the Russian attack, 4,000 homes in Kyiv are still without water; in Kirovohrad region, water supply will begin to be restored from 6:00 PM - Deputy Prime Minister

After a massive attack by the Russian Federation, 4,000 houses in Kyiv are still without water, and in Kirovohrad region, water supply will begin to be restored around 6:00 p.m., Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister of Communities and Territories Development, announced on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In Kyiv, water supply has already been restored for 2 million subscribers, but 4,000 more houses remain without water. Work is ongoing. In Kirovohrad region, we will start launching water supply around 6 p.m.

- Kuleba said.

According to him, alternative energy sources are working for social facilities, and invincibility points have been deployed. "Communication works without interruptions," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

According to him, the consequences of the massive shelling of Ukraine's energy facilities are currently being eliminated, and electricity is being restored in all regions. "Emergency shutdowns are still in effect in Kyiv, Kyiv region, Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Poltava region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Donetsk region, Cherkasy region, Zaporizhzhia," Kuleba said.

Kyiv and 9 regions remain with limited electricity supply after massive Russian attack - Ministry of Energy10.10.25, 13:36 • 1514 views

"Despite significant damage to the infrastructure, restoration work is ongoing throughout the country without interruption, repair crews are working to restore light and water to homes as soon as possible," he noted.

And he noted: "Exactly three years ago, on October 10, Russia first attacked the Ukrainian energy system with missiles and Shaheds. This is a conscious decision of the Russian Federation – to disrupt the heating season, sow panic inside the country and destabilize the situation in the country."

Emergency blackouts have already been canceled in three cities, power restored to 270,000 Kyiv residents - Ministry of Energy10.10.25, 12:38 • 13878 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv