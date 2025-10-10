After the Russian attack, 4,000 homes in Kyiv are still without water; in Kirovohrad region, water supply will begin to be restored from 6:00 PM - Deputy Prime Minister

After a massive attack by the Russian Federation, 4,000 houses in Kyiv are still without water, and in Kirovohrad region, water supply will begin to be restored around 6:00 p.m., Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister of Communities and Territories Development, announced on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In Kyiv, water supply has already been restored for 2 million subscribers, but 4,000 more houses remain without water. Work is ongoing. In Kirovohrad region, we will start launching water supply around 6 p.m. - Kuleba said.

According to him, alternative energy sources are working for social facilities, and invincibility points have been deployed. "Communication works without interruptions," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

According to him, the consequences of the massive shelling of Ukraine's energy facilities are currently being eliminated, and electricity is being restored in all regions. "Emergency shutdowns are still in effect in Kyiv, Kyiv region, Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Poltava region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Donetsk region, Cherkasy region, Zaporizhzhia," Kuleba said.

"Despite significant damage to the infrastructure, restoration work is ongoing throughout the country without interruption, repair crews are working to restore light and water to homes as soon as possible," he noted.

And he noted: "Exactly three years ago, on October 10, Russia first attacked the Ukrainian energy system with missiles and Shaheds. This is a conscious decision of the Russian Federation – to disrupt the heating season, sow panic inside the country and destabilize the situation in the country."

