Kyiv and 9 regions remain with limited electricity supply after massive Russian attack - Ministry of Energy

After another massive missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure, Kyiv and 9 regions of Ukraine remain with limited electricity supply. Large-scale restoration work is underway in the affected regions. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, writes UNN.

Details

Emergency power outages are currently being forcibly applied in Kyiv city, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and partially Cherkasy regions. In Chernihiv region, hourly shutdown schedules continue to be in effect.

Thanks to the restoration work already carried out, energy workers have managed to partially reduce the volume of restrictions for consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions. - the report says.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, as a result of a massive missile and drone attack by the Russian Federation, energy facilities in several regions were damaged, causing power outages. The most difficult situation is observed in Kyiv and five regions, where emergency shutdowns have been introduced.