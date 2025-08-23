Morning Russian attack on Kyiv: police showed downed drone

During Russia's morning attack, an enemy drone fell in the Solomyanskyi district of the capital near a multi-story residential building, reported the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, showing photos from the scene, writes UNN.

Details

"Explosive ordnance disposal experts of the Kyiv police are working at the site where an enemy UAV fell in the Solomyanskyi district. Fragments of the unmanned aerial vehicle fell near a multi-story residential building; there are no damages or casualties. The fall site has been temporarily cordoned off for investigative actions," the report states.

Specialists of the explosive ordnance disposal service and the investigative and operational group of the territorial unit are documenting the incident and collecting the remains.

Addition

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that an enemy drone, presumably, fell on a road in Kyiv.

Night attack by Russian Federation with drones: what is known about the consequences