Morning Russian attack on Kyiv: police showed downed drone

Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
06:14 AM • 10497 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
03:30 AM • 11958 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 8424 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 29052 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 28647 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 23462 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 24773 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24389 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 13662 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Oleksiy Khabarov, international master of sports, died in battles for UkraineAugust 23, 12:49 AM
The city of Petrov Val in Russia's Volgograd region suffered a massive drone attackAugust 23, 01:21 AM
ISW: The Kremlin fears a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy due to internal justification of the war in Ukraine August 23, 01:51 AM
Diia.Card has already been issued by 806 thousand UkrainiansAugust 23, 03:12 AM
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhoto06:00 AM
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM
Morning Russian attack on Kyiv: police showed downed drone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

An enemy drone fell in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district near a residential building. There are no damages or casualties, and bomb disposal experts are working at the scene.

Morning Russian attack on Kyiv: police showed downed drone

During Russia's morning attack, an enemy drone fell in the Solomyanskyi district of the capital near a multi-story residential building, reported the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, showing photos from the scene, writes UNN.

Details

"Explosive ordnance disposal experts of the Kyiv police are working at the site where an enemy UAV fell in the Solomyanskyi district. Fragments of the unmanned aerial vehicle fell near a multi-story residential building; there are no damages or casualties. The fall site has been temporarily cordoned off for investigative actions," the report states.

Specialists of the explosive ordnance disposal service and the investigative and operational group of the territorial unit are documenting the incident and collecting the remains.

Addition

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that an enemy drone, presumably, fell on a road in Kyiv.

Night attack by Russian Federation with drones: what is known about the consequences23.08.25, 10:59 • 4158 views

Anna Murashko

War in UkraineKyiv
National Police of Ukraine
Solomyansky district
Vitali Klitschko
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kyiv