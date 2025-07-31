$41.790.01
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 38097 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 35048 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 12:06 PM • 69724 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 78369 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 65214 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 72352 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 126639 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 53150 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 70931 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 66444 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
About 10 locations in Kyiv affected by enemy drone attack, one person injured - KMVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 860 views

On the night of July 31, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires and destruction. About ten affected locations were recorded, and one person suffered burns.

About 10 locations in Kyiv affected by enemy drone attack, one person injured - KMVA

On the night of July 31, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, injuring one person. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, writes UNN.

As of 01:00, we have about ten locations affected by the enemy attack. The enemy is striking civilian infrastructure with attack drones. Solomianskyi district was the most affected.

- the message says.

There were recorded:

  • a fire in a multi-story building;
    • a fire near a residential building;
      • a fire in an educational institution;
        • warehouses and several non-residential premises are burning at different addresses;
          • the fall of UAV parts at two locations - near a house and on a car.

            Unfortunately, one person is known to have suffered burns to their limbs. They are currently receiving emergency medical care.

            - Tkachenko reported.

            He also emphasized that the Russian attack is ongoing. He also warned Kyiv residents to remain in shelters until it ends.

            Recall

            In Kyiv, on the evening of July 30, as a result of a Russian UAV attack in the Solomianskyi district, debris fell.

            Olga Rozgon

            WarKyiv
            Solomyansky district
            Kyiv