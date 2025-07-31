About 10 locations in Kyiv affected by enemy drone attack, one person injured - KMVA

On the night of July 31, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, injuring one person. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, writes UNN.

As of 01:00, we have about ten locations affected by the enemy attack. The enemy is striking civilian infrastructure with attack drones. Solomianskyi district was the most affected. - the message says.

There were recorded:

a fire in a multi-story building;

a fire near a residential building;

a fire in an educational institution;

warehouses and several non-residential premises are burning at different addresses;

the fall of UAV parts at two locations - near a house and on a car.

Unfortunately, one person is known to have suffered burns to their limbs. They are currently receiving emergency medical care. - Tkachenko reported.

He also emphasized that the Russian attack is ongoing. He also warned Kyiv residents to remain in shelters until it ends.

Recall

In Kyiv, on the evening of July 30, as a result of a Russian UAV attack in the Solomianskyi district, debris fell.