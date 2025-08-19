In search of lunch: ready-made solutions from MHP Food Service for businesses

Employees appreciate employers' care, and potential candidates are more interested in working for a company where they don't have to worry about food.

And this is a global trend. For example, Deloitte found that for 68% of employees, caring for their own well-being is more important than career advancement. And according to the American catering company ezCater, 7 out of 10 employees are ready to return to office work if the company provides free lunches.

Therefore, one of the increasingly popular tools for attracting and retaining staff is the organization of corporate catering. And here, businesses are increasingly choosing not to create their own canteens, but ready-made solutions from external suppliers.

Micromarkets: the experience of a Kyiv business center

The "Helios" business center in Kyiv's Solomyanskyi district has become one example of implementing the format of refrigerators with ready-made portioned meals that can be heated immediately. This solution from MHP Food Service was chosen by the management to solve the problem of catering. After all, about 300 people work in the building, but there are no canteens or cafes nearby that can be quickly reached during lunch break.

"For business centers, minimal involvement in the process is important," notes Natalia Ihnatiuk, head of the MHP Food Service project. "We supply ready-made food, ensure storage and assortment, and the location only provides a place for sale."

MHP Food Service dishes are stored for up to 34 days thanks to HPP (High Pressure Processing) technology. They are tightly wrapped in film in vacuum packaging and undergo high-pressure treatment on state-of-the-art equipment. HPP technology ensures stable safety and taste indicators throughout the entire period. And a wide range of dishes makes it possible to choose something new every day.

From vending to buffet: offers for any request

Automated sales of ready-made food today account for about 70% of all MHP Food Service projects. These are either vending machines with contactless payment and 24/7 operation, or micromarkets with payment via QR code. Vending is suitable for large offices and hubs, a micromarket for medium-sized companies or business centers without developed infrastructure.

Another 20% of clients choose MHP Food Service complex lunch delivery with an agreed menu and fixed budget, and about 10% choose catering or a buffet line if there is a canteen on site. The latter option is relevant for large companies or events where it is important to quickly serve a significant number of people.

Why does it work?

The reason for the popularity of ready-made culinary solutions for office catering is the combination of service and flexibility. The company gets constant access to hot meals without the cost of equipping a canteen, hiring cooks, or controlling leftovers.

For employees, this means saving time and the opportunity to eat a balanced diet without leaving the office. For the employer, it is an additional tool for supporting teams and reducing staff turnover.

As Natalia Ihnatiuk notes, corporate catering is increasingly being considered not as a bonus, but as part of the basic package for employees:

"Our mission is not just to feed people, but to make their day easier. To relieve them of the worry of where to get lunch. So that they can focus on work, and not on finding a lunchbox or going to the supermarket. And we do this by offering businesses ready-made solutions that simplify caring for employees."

And as the interest of MHP Food Service clients shows, automated formats — vending and micromarkets — will continue to grow in the corporate segment. After all, this is a solution that allows scaling the service without significant costs, while maintaining high quality and stability of supply.