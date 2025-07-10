Over 60 cubic meters of construction debris removed: rescuers completed work at one of the hit sites in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, emergency rescue operations have been completed at one of the sites of enemy hits on a residential building. Over 60 cubic meters of construction debris have been removed, and work continues at another location.
Details
According to rescuers, over 60 cubic meters of construction debris have been removed.
Emergency rescue operations are still ongoing at another location.
Currently, 53 rescuers and 14 units of special and fire-rescue equipment continue to work.
Recall
Today, after a night Russian shelling, civilian and industrial infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Shevchenkivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Darnytskyi districts of the capital.
2 people died, and 26 more were injured.