Over 60 cubic meters of construction debris removed: rescuers completed work at one of the hit sites in Kyiv

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, emergency rescue operations have been completed at one of the sites where enemy strikes hit a residential building, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to rescuers, over 60 cubic meters of construction debris have been removed.

Emergency rescue operations are still ongoing at another location.

Currently, 53 rescuers and 14 units of special and fire-rescue equipment continue to work.

Recall

Today, after a night Russian shelling, civilian and industrial infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Shevchenkivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Darnytskyi districts of the capital.

2 people died, and 26 more were injured.