Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
04:18 PM • 13378 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 80033 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 94480 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
July 10, 01:33 PM • 50886 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
July 10, 01:06 PM • 48818 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
July 10, 11:35 AM • 38677 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
July 10, 10:35 AM • 76106 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
July 10, 09:06 AM • 27544 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 31351 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 104282 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Over 60 cubic meters of construction debris removed: rescuers completed work at one of the hit sites in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

• 94 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, emergency rescue operations have been completed at one of the sites of enemy hits on a residential building. Over 60 cubic meters of construction debris have been removed, and work continues at another location.

Over 60 cubic meters of construction debris removed: rescuers completed work at one of the hit sites in Kyiv

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, emergency rescue operations have been completed at one of the sites where enemy strikes hit a residential building, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to rescuers, over 60 cubic meters of construction debris have been removed.

Emergency rescue operations are still ongoing at another location.

Currently, 53 rescuers and 14 units of special and fire-rescue equipment continue to work.

Recall

Today, after a night Russian shelling, civilian and industrial infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Shevchenkivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Darnytskyi districts of the capital.

2 people died, and 26 more were injured.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarKyiv
Darnytskyi District
Solomyansky district
Kyiv
Tesla
