Kyiv continues to clear courtyards and streets of abandoned and damaged cars: where most remain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

In Kyiv, the clearing of courtyards and streets from abandoned and damaged cars continues. In spring, about 1100 such vehicles were registered, most of which are planned to be moved by autumn.

Kyiv continues to clear courtyards and streets of abandoned and damaged cars: where most remain

In Kyiv, the process of clearing yards and streets of abandoned and damaged cars is underway. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement from the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Details

It is noted that a special algorithm for handling vehicles that need to be removed has been developed in the city.

Commissions have been established in each district state administration to record the number and location of abandoned vehicles. They search for owners, issue orders to move or bring these vehicles into proper condition. In cases where this is not possible, either the owners themselves or specialists from city services transport such cars to specially designated sites.

- the statement says.

It is indicated that in spring, about 1100 such cars were registered in Kyiv. However, this number is not final, as applications from residents are still coming in. Currently, it is planned to move the main volume of cars by autumn.

Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts have been cleared of abandoned vehicles registered by commissions at the RSA. Currently, work is underway there on vehicles damaged by shelling or about which residents have reported,

- the KMVA reported.

They clarified that in Pecherskyi, Darnytskyi, and Obolonskyi districts, 2-3 cars remain to be removed, in Podilskyi - 10, Dniprovskyi - 20, Holosiivskyi - 22, Sviatoshynskyi - 23.

In Desnianskyi district, although the largest number of unremoved cars remains - 112. But the total number of detected vehicles there is the largest - 414. In total, 194 cars remain unremoved in the city.

- the statement notes.

The KMVA urged Kyiv residents to send photos and locations if they find an abandoned or damaged car.

Recall

In January, the process of removing cars damaged by enemy shelling began in the capital. According to the head of the KMVA, more than a thousand abandoned cars have been recorded, which create obstacles for rescue equipment.

More than 1000 damaged and abandoned cars to be removed in Kyiv04.02.25, 19:53 • 48056 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

