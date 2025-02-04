More than 1000 damaged and abandoned cars to be removed in Kyiv

More than 1,000 damaged and abandoned cars are being evacuated from the streets of Kyiv. This decision was made by the City Defense Council, which approved an algorithm for their movement. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko, according to UNN.

According to him, these cars have remained on the roads and adjacent territories for years, creating a number of problems. They impede the movement of special equipment and emergency services, worsen the sanitary condition of the yards, accumulate garbage, and can pose a threat to children near playgrounds.

According to the approved mechanism, the city will designate special storage facilities for the displaced vehicles. Owners will be able to return their vehicles upon request.

“The decision is not about the disposal of these vehicles, but rather about moving them to separate places where they will not create obstacles to the city's life,” Tkachenko said.

KCMA promises to provide more details about the evacuation algorithm later.

The Kyiv Defense Council also discussed the functioning of public transportation during air alert. The authorities are working on proposals that take into account both security and logistical aspects.

Recall

The head of the Association of Kyiv Carriers saidthat stopping transport during an alarm creates a dangerous crowd. Thousands of passengers gather at transport hubs, which increases the risks.

Later, Tkachenko advocated for reconsidering the decision to stop public transportation during the alarms in Kyiv.