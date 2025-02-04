More than 1000 damaged and abandoned cars to be removed in Kyiv

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 34852 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 71439 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103468 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106771 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125031 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102616 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130651 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103604 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113338 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116936 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103890 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 96997 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113518 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 30584 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107984 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 34889 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125035 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130655 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163372 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153397 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 4619 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 11282 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107984 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113518 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138847 views
More than 1000 damaged and abandoned cars to be removed in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47909 views

More than 1,000 damaged and abandoned vehicles are being evacuated from the streets of Kyiv to special sites. Owners will be able to return their vehicles upon request.

More than 1,000 damaged and abandoned cars are being evacuated from the streets of Kyiv. This decision was made by the City Defense Council, which approved an algorithm for their movement. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko, according to UNN

According to him, these cars have remained on the roads and adjacent territories for years, creating a number of problems. They impede the movement of special equipment and emergency services, worsen the sanitary condition of the yards, accumulate garbage, and can pose a threat to children near playgrounds.

According to the approved mechanism, the city will designate special storage facilities for the displaced vehicles. Owners will be able to return their vehicles upon request.

“The decision is not about the disposal of these vehicles, but rather about moving them to separate places where they will not create obstacles to the city's life,” Tkachenko said.

KCMA promises to provide more details about the evacuation algorithm later.

The Kyiv Defense Council also discussed the functioning of public transportation during air alert. The authorities are working on proposals that take into account both security and logistical aspects.

Recall

The head of the Association of Kyiv Carriers saidthat stopping transport during an alarm creates a dangerous crowd. Thousands of passengers gather at transport hubs, which increases the risks. 

Later, Tkachenko advocated for reconsidering the decision to stop public transportation during the alarms in Kyiv. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarKyiv
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
kyivKyiv

