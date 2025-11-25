After the Russian attack, part of Kyiv was left without heating

In Kyiv, due to a Russian air attack, heat supply to homes in seven districts was temporarily restricted. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

Currently, heat supply is limited for consumers in Pecherskyi and Holosiivskyi districts and part of the buildings in Shevchenkivskyi, Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Darnytskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts. - the report says.

Utility services are eliminating the consequences of the attack and will restore heat to homes as soon as possible.

Recall

According to confirmed information from medics, as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on November 25, 6 people died. Earlier, two deaths were reported at night and four in the morning.

Access to a shelter restricted in one of Kyiv's districts: law enforcement investigating incident