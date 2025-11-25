Access to a shelter restricted in one of Kyiv's districts: law enforcement investigating incident

Kyiv law enforcement officers are checking information regarding restricted access to a shelter in the Podilskyi district. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Details

While monitoring social networks, law enforcement officers found a publication stating that in the premises of one of the libraries in the Podilskyi district, a woman allegedly did not allow residents into part of the shelter.

Attention, video 18+!!! Contains profanity!!!

Patrol police officers responded to this report - they arrived at the scene. All participants in the incident were identified: the conflict was resolved.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are clarifying all circumstances of the incident and providing a legal assessment of the participants' actions. - the message says.

Recall

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of November 25, 6 people died. Earlier, two deaths were reported at night and four in the morning.