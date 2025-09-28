Fires and destruction reported in four districts of Kyiv Oblast due to UAV attack - OVA

On the night of September 28, Russian troops attacked the Kyiv region. The consequences of the attack were recorded in four districts. This was reported by the head of the OVA Mykola Kalashnyk, as reported by UNN.

Details

In Bucha district, a non-residential building, several private houses, and two cars caught fire. In Fastiv district, a fire broke out in one of the private houses. In Bila Tserkva district, fire engulfed buildings and outbuildings. In Obukhiv district, fragments of a downed missile caused a fire in an outbuilding.

All emergency services are working on site. The OVA emphasizes that the enemy attack is still ongoing, and residents of the region are urged to remain in shelters.

Recall

In Kyiv, as a result of the night attack, debris fell on the roof of a five-story building and a non-residential development in the Solomianskyi district. Debris falls were also recorded in the Darnytskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts.