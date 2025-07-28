$41.780.01
Losses of UAH 1.6 million: officials of communal enterprises in five districts of Kyiv were notified of suspicions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1086 views

Five officials of the communal enterprise "SHEU" in five districts of Kyiv have been notified of suspicions of embezzling UAH 1.6 million. They signed timesheets for employees who simultaneously worked in different places, which led to overspending on wages and social security contributions.

Losses of UAH 1.6 million: officials of communal enterprises in five districts of Kyiv were notified of suspicions

Five officials of the "SHEU" communal enterprise in Darnytskyi, Solomyanskyi, Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, and Desnianskyi districts of Kyiv have been notified of suspicions. They are accused of embezzling funds from communal enterprises. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

It was established that the suspects, fully understanding that some of their subordinates were concurrently involved in the repair of Kyrylivska Street in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv and were not at their primary place of work, signed and approved timesheets for these employees at their primary place of work as well.

Thus, according to the documents signed by the suspects, the brigades simultaneously worked 8 hours a day both in their own district and in Podilskyi. This resulted in an overspending of money on wages and unified social contribution (ESV) totaling almost 1.6 million hryvnias.

- the report says.

The actions of the suspects are qualified under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366, and Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as entering knowingly false information into official documents, embezzlement of another's property by an official abusing their official position, by prior conspiracy of a group of persons, under martial law.

Thus, suspicions were received by:

  • foreman of the SHEU communal enterprise in Darnytskyi district;
    • acting head of the SHEU communal enterprise in Solomyanskyi district;
      • heads of the SHEU communal enterprises in Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, and Desnianskyi districts.

        Olga Rozgon

        Olga Rozgon

        KyivCrimes and emergencies
        Darnytskyi District
        Podilskyi District (Kyiv)
        Sviatoshynskyi District
        Solomyansky district
        Holosiivskyi district
        Kyiv
