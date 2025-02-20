Drunken Kyiv resident “mined” a building in the government quarter: what he faces

A 38-year-old resident of Kyiv is suspected of having reported a bomb threat in a building in the government quarter while intoxicated, but the information was not confirmed after the check, the attacker now faces up to 6 years in prison, the Kyiv National Police reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Police detain a man who "mined" a building in the government quarter - reported the police.

Having received a call from an unknown person about explosives in the building, law enforcement officers checked the house and the surrounding area - the information was not confirmed

"As it turned out, the false call was made by a 38-year-old resident of the Solomyansky district. The latter was intoxicated at the time of the crime and could not adequately explain his actions," the police said.

The pseudo-miner faces up to 6 years in prison.

