A man “mined” a shopping center in Rivne region because of dissatisfaction with the actions of its employees

A pseudo-bomber of the shopping center building was detained in Rivne region. This was reported by the police of Rivne region, UNN writes.

On February 15, the police received a report from an unknown person that he had planted a plastid in the premises of the Bereznovsky District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support and planned to detonate it using a phone - the statement said.

According to law enforcement, police officers, dog handlers, explosive experts and rescuers immediately arrived at the scene. They evacuated all the people and checked the premises of the SEC for explosives. However, neither explosives nor the applicant were found.

The police quickly identified the pseudo-miner. He was a 53-year-old resident of the village of Hubkiv. The man explained that he decided to "mine" the building because he was dissatisfied with the actions of its employees - law enforcement officials said.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated and the issue of serving a notice of suspicion to the 53-year-old man is being decided.

