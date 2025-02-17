A man “mined” a shopping center in Rivne region because of dissatisfaction with the actions of its employees

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 26357 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 46559 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 90122 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 53019 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111666 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 98914 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112247 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116617 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149737 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115129 views

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 52224 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106454 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 63504 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 24626 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 49528 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 90122 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111666 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149737 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140606 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173080 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 21300 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 49528 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132985 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134875 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163307 views
Actual
A man “mined” a shopping center in Rivne region because of dissatisfaction with the actions of its employees

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34920 views

A 53-year-old resident of the village of Hubkiv reported that the Bereznovsky shopping center was bombed because he was dissatisfied with the actions of his employees. The police and special services checked the building, found no explosives, and detained the attacker.

A pseudo-bomber of the shopping center building was detained in Rivne region. This was reported by the police of Rivne region, UNN writes.

On February 15, the police received a report from an unknown person that he had planted a plastid in the premises of the Bereznovsky District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support and planned to detonate it using a phone 

- the statement said.

According to law enforcement, police officers, dog handlers, explosive experts and rescuers immediately arrived at the scene. They evacuated all the people and checked the premises of the SEC for explosives. However, neither explosives nor the applicant were found.  

The police quickly identified the pseudo-miner. He was a 53-year-old resident of the village of Hubkiv. The man explained that he decided to "mine" the building because he was dissatisfied with the actions of its employees 

- law enforcement officials said.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated and the issue of serving a notice of suspicion to the 53-year-old man is being decided.

Man 'mines' shopping center in Kyiv after being warned by security guards - police17.02.25, 11:58 • 27854 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergencies
rivneRivne
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising