Man 'mines' shopping center in Kyiv after being warned by security guards - police

A man who "mined" a shopping mall after a conflict with security was detained in Kyiv, the Kyiv National Police reported on Monday, UNN reports.

The offender was in an inadequate state and was harassing visitors, which was reprimanded by the security staff. Outraged, a 32-year-old local resident decided to take revenge and made a false bomb threat - the police said.

An unidentified man called to report a bomb threat in one of the capital's shopping centers. The police immediately passed the information to the relevant services, which thoroughly examined the building and the surrounding area, but did not find any dangerous objects.

Law enforcement officers quickly identified the pseudo-miner.

He was identified as a local resident. He was detained. He admitted that he had made the call because of a conflict with the guards.

The man was served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 259 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - knowingly false report of a threat to the safety of citizens. This is punishable by up to six years in prison.

