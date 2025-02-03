A fight between two friends took place in a Kyiv shopping mall: the police took over the case

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 25164 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 66796 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102765 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106132 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 124109 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102387 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129966 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103553 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113307 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

A fight between two friends took place in a Kyiv shopping mall: the police took over the case

A fight between two friends took place in a Kyiv shopping mall: the police took over the case

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37425 views

A fight broke out in a shopping center in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district between a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old friend. The police identified the participants, the conflict was resolved, but investigative actions are ongoing.

In Kyiv, a fight broke out in a shopping center between a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old girlfriend, the police identified the participants, the conflict was resolved, but investigative actions are ongoing, the Kyiv Main Police Department reported on Monday in social networks, UNN reports.

Details

The fight reportedly took place in a shopping and entertainment center in the Desnianskyi district of the capital. Police identified the participants.

The participants of the event are two friends, aged 19 and 16, who have been friends for a long time and spend their free time in the same company. They and their parents were invited to the police department

- the police said.

During the conversation with law enforcement officers, the latter reported that "the conflict between them had already been settled" and the minor's mother and the minor herself refused to write a statement.

At the same time, the police continue investigative actions in the criminal proceedings initiated under Part 2 Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers are talking to witnesses and eyewitnesses, and social services and educational administrations are involved in working with minors.

A fight broke out in the center of Kyiv: what is known08.01.25, 22:38 • 58321 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

