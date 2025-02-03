A fight between two friends took place in a Kyiv shopping mall: the police took over the case

In Kyiv, a fight broke out in a shopping center between a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old girlfriend, the police identified the participants, the conflict was resolved, but investigative actions are ongoing, the Kyiv Main Police Department reported on Monday in social networks, UNN reports.

Details

The fight reportedly took place in a shopping and entertainment center in the Desnianskyi district of the capital. Police identified the participants.

The participants of the event are two friends, aged 19 and 16, who have been friends for a long time and spend their free time in the same company. They and their parents were invited to the police department - the police said.

During the conversation with law enforcement officers, the latter reported that "the conflict between them had already been settled" and the minor's mother and the minor herself refused to write a statement.

At the same time, the police continue investigative actions in the criminal proceedings initiated under Part 2 Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers are talking to witnesses and eyewitnesses, and social services and educational administrations are involved in working with minors.

