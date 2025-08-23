Enemy drone fell on a road in Kyiv - mayor

$41.220.00
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
06:14 AM • 3324 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
03:30 AM • 5492 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 3976 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 25834 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpay
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 28070 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 21887 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 24640 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviation
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24287 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crime
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 13586 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Storm in Poltava region: thousands without electricity, damaged houses
Oleksiy Khabarov, international master of sports, died in battles for Ukraine
The city of Petrov Val in Russia's Volgograd region suffered a massive drone attack
ISW: The Kremlin fears a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy due to internal justification of the war in Ukraine
Diia.Card has already been issued by 806 thousand Ukrainians
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
07:20 AM • 1830 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive Heart
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipes
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpay
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 25835 views
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a child
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico
Enemy drone fell on a road in Kyiv - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

In the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, an enemy drone fell on a road. No fire was recorded, emergency services are heading to the scene.

Enemy drone fell on a road in Kyiv - mayor

An enemy drone, presumably, fell on a road in Kyiv, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

According to preliminary information, an enemy UAV fell on the road in the Solomyanskyi district. There is no fire. Emergency services are heading to the scene

- wrote Klitschko.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv
Solomyansky district
Unmanned aerial vehicle