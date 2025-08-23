Enemy drone fell on a road in Kyiv - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
In the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, an enemy drone fell on a road. No fire was recorded, emergency services are heading to the scene.
An enemy drone, presumably, fell on a road in Kyiv, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.
According to preliminary information, an enemy UAV fell on the road in the Solomyanskyi district. There is no fire. Emergency services are heading to the scene
