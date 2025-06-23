Death toll from the Russian night attack on Kyiv has risen to 9 23 June 2025

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
Chernyshov said he was served with a notice of suspicion
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 3844 views
Chernyshov said he was served with a notice of suspicion
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 31370 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
12:56 PM • 25285 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
12:19 PM • 55495 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 39205 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 90385 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 59413 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 93933 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
June 22, 03:59 PM • 128132 views
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Exclusive
June 22, 03:12 PM • 97777 views
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.1m/s
53%
747mm
Popular news
"God saved": a Russian missile hit the house of Antytila frontman Taras TopoliaJune 23, 05:44 AM • 50779 views
In Poland, a man was detained who held and beat a Ukrainian woman for nine daysJune 23, 07:47 AM • 41284 views
Rescue efforts completed in Kramatorsk after Russian strike: five people killed10:41 AM • 33726 views
Head of the SSU revealed some details of the "Spiderweb" special operation12:28 PM • 24021 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill01:36 PM • 15353 views
Publications
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill01:36 PM • 16036 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 31411 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures12:19 PM • 55533 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 323221 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 378608 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Igor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
New Zealand
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne Ramsay02:13 PM • 3490 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 107024 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 231803 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 105477 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 106406 views
Actual
Facebook
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Boeing AH-64 Apache
Nord Stream 2
Tomahawk (missile family)

Death toll from the Russian night attack on Kyiv has risen to 9 23 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2170 views

The death toll from the Russian night attack on Kyiv has risen to 9 people. Rescuers continue the search operation.

Death toll from the Russian night attack on Kyiv has risen to 9

The night attack of the Russian Federation on Kyiv has already claimed the lives of 9 people, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, announced on Monday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Another victim of Russian terror. Rescuers unblocked the body of the 9th victim of the enemy strike. The search operation continues

- Tkachenko wrote.

Russian attack on Kyiv: number of victims increased to 3423.06.25, 15:12 • 1026 views

Supplement

According to the prosecutor's office, on the night of June 23 and in the morning, the enemy attacked the capital with missiles and UAVs.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, one of the entrances of a 5-story residential building was destroyed. A rescue operation is underway, people may still be under the rubble. In addition, the blast wave damaged the windows of a neighboring 25-story building, cars parked nearby burned down. Also, windows were blown out in 7 more houses in the district.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, office premises, a food establishment, and trade pavilions near one of the metro stations were damaged.

In the Solomianskyi and Holosiivskyi districts, business centers and cars were damaged, and in Podilskyi, windows in residential high-rise buildings were blown out as a result of the enemy attack.

In the Darnytskyi district, a private house was damaged.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9