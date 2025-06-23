Death toll from the Russian night attack on Kyiv has risen to 9 23 June 2025

The night attack of the Russian Federation on Kyiv has already claimed the lives of 9 people, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, announced on Monday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Another victim of Russian terror. Rescuers unblocked the body of the 9th victim of the enemy strike. The search operation continues - Tkachenko wrote.

Russian attack on Kyiv: number of victims increased to 34

Supplement

According to the prosecutor's office, on the night of June 23 and in the morning, the enemy attacked the capital with missiles and UAVs.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, one of the entrances of a 5-story residential building was destroyed. A rescue operation is underway, people may still be under the rubble. In addition, the blast wave damaged the windows of a neighboring 25-story building, cars parked nearby burned down. Also, windows were blown out in 7 more houses in the district.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, office premises, a food establishment, and trade pavilions near one of the metro stations were damaged.

In the Solomianskyi and Holosiivskyi districts, business centers and cars were damaged, and in Podilskyi, windows in residential high-rise buildings were blown out as a result of the enemy attack.

In the Darnytskyi district, a private house was damaged.