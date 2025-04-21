Most UGS facilities are already injecting gas - Naftogaz confirmed the start of the new season

$41.400.01
47.030.02
ukenru
From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 372 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
01:11 PM • 2100 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
12:22 PM • 8068 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

10:05 AM • 37603 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
09:18 AM • 33124 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

08:55 AM • 44947 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Exclusive
April 21, 06:59 AM • 29550 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
April 21, 05:47 AM • 56527 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

April 21, 03:08 AM • 39570 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

April 21, 02:26 AM • 52534 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+26°
2m/s
30%
748 mm
Popular news

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

07:34 AM • 30537 views

Pope Francis has died

07:57 AM • 26358 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

08:54 AM • 21978 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

09:54 AM • 16379 views

China imposed sanctions against US Congress members - Reuters

10:09 AM • 28310 views
Publications

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

12:52 PM • 4722 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

10:05 AM • 37608 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

08:55 AM • 44951 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28
Exclusive

April 21, 05:47 AM • 56531 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 58063 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Giorgia Meloni

Emmanuel Macron

Barack Obama

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Singapore

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

12:58 PM • 2616 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

12:03 PM • 2548 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

09:54 AM • 16661 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

08:54 AM • 22246 views

Meghan Markle surprised by unexpected guests near her $14 million Montecito estate

08:50 AM • 13842 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The Guardian

TikTok

Coca-Cola

Most UGS facilities are already injecting gas - Naftogaz confirmed the start of the new season

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

Naftogaz Group confirmed the start of the new natural gas injection season into Ukrainian underground storage facilities. Most UGS facilities are already actively being filled after a difficult withdrawal season that lasted 167 days.

Most UGS facilities are already injecting gas - Naftogaz confirmed the start of the new season

In Ukraine, the season of gas injection into underground storage facilities has begun, the Naftogaz Group confirmed on Monday, stating that maintenance work is still ongoing at some storage facilities, but most UGS facilities are already injecting gas, writes UNN.

Details

"The team of JSC "Ukrtransgaz" ‒ the operator of gas storage facilities of Ukraine, which is part of the Naftogaz Group ‒ has started a new season of injecting natural gas into underground storage facilities (UGS)", - the statement said.

Earlier, it became known from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data that Ukraine had switched to injecting natural gas into UGS facilities, having completed the heating season.

As indicated by the Naftogaz Group, the withdrawal season of 2024/2025 lasted 167 days. "Currently, maintenance work is still ongoing at some storage facilities, but most UGS facilities are already injecting gas", - the statement said.

It is noted that the withdrawal season "was difficult due to massive shelling, loss of part of production, and cessation of transit of Russian gas". "Despite this, Ukrainian gas storage facilities operated and are operating stably and without interruptions", - the company emphasized.

"We have completed the most difficult gas withdrawal season since the full-scale invasion. And we went through it confidently. This is the result of the coordinated work of Ukrtransgaz and the entire Group. Now we move forward and prepare for next winter", - said the Head of Naftogaz Group, Roman Chumak.

Currently, Ukrtransgaz, as indicated, "continues to operate in standard mode". "Naftogaz is already working on preparations for the 2025/2026 heating season. In particular, the Group is accumulating emergency equipment, working with international partners, and expanding import directions", - the company noted.

Naftogaz has already contracted 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas and is looking for a billion euros for winter21.04.25, 13:42 • 1450 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
Naftogaz
Ukraine
Brent
$66.40
Bitcoin
$87,039.30
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,427.30
Ethereum
$1,623.88