Most UGS facilities are already injecting gas - Naftogaz confirmed the start of the new season

In Ukraine, the season of gas injection into underground storage facilities has begun, the Naftogaz Group confirmed on Monday, stating that maintenance work is still ongoing at some storage facilities, but most UGS facilities are already injecting gas, writes UNN.

Details

"The team of JSC "Ukrtransgaz" ‒ the operator of gas storage facilities of Ukraine, which is part of the Naftogaz Group ‒ has started a new season of injecting natural gas into underground storage facilities (UGS)", - the statement said.

Earlier, it became known from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data that Ukraine had switched to injecting natural gas into UGS facilities, having completed the heating season.

As indicated by the Naftogaz Group, the withdrawal season of 2024/2025 lasted 167 days. "Currently, maintenance work is still ongoing at some storage facilities, but most UGS facilities are already injecting gas", - the statement said.

It is noted that the withdrawal season "was difficult due to massive shelling, loss of part of production, and cessation of transit of Russian gas". "Despite this, Ukrainian gas storage facilities operated and are operating stably and without interruptions", - the company emphasized.

"We have completed the most difficult gas withdrawal season since the full-scale invasion. And we went through it confidently. This is the result of the coordinated work of Ukrtransgaz and the entire Group. Now we move forward and prepare for next winter", - said the Head of Naftogaz Group, Roman Chumak.

Currently, Ukrtransgaz, as indicated, "continues to operate in standard mode". "Naftogaz is already working on preparations for the 2025/2026 heating season. In particular, the Group is accumulating emergency equipment, working with international partners, and expanding import directions", - the company noted.

Naftogaz has already contracted 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas and is looking for a billion euros for winter