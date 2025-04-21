Naftogaz has already contracted 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas and is looking for a billion euros for winter

Naftogaz is preparing for the 2025/26 heating season, having contracted 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas and raised about 430 million euros in financing to purchase 1 billion cubic meters of imported blue fuel. The company is also seeking an additional billion euros to purchase over 2 billion cubic meters of gas, the Naftogaz Group reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the year, 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas have been contracted: 800 million cubic meters were urgently imported at the beginning of the year, and 400 million cubic meters will arrive in Ukraine as part of preparations for the next winter. Naftogaz also purchased another 300 million cubic meters of LNG from the company ORLEN - said the acting head of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" Roman Chumak.

The company is attracting international financing and modernizing generation capacity. An additional 177 MW of reserve generation has been provided for over 500,000 Ukrainians – this generation will already work for the needs of people this year.

During the first quarter, Naftogaz managed to attract about 430 million euros from the EBRD and the Government of the Kingdom of Norway, which will soon be directed towards the purchase of 1 billion cubic meters of imported natural gas. The company is negotiating with the government and international financial institutions to attract financing in the amount of 1 billion euros for the purchase of over 2 billion cubic meters of gas - noted the head of Naftogaz.

Chumak emphasized that "preparation for the next winter will not be easy; it will require teamwork from all branches of government, involvement of international partners, and the effectiveness of decisions by the Naftogaz Group itself," the company stated.



"During the last heating season, Naftogaz Group did the impossible – it sustained the heating season despite all challenges. And next winter, we need to do more than the impossible. We are preparing," he noted.

