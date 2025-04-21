Naftogaz has already contracted 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas and is looking for a billion euros for winter

$41.400.01
47.030.02
ukenru
Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules
10:05 AM • 20056 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
09:18 AM • 22502 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

08:55 AM • 29324 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Exclusive
06:59 AM • 22725 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
April 21, 05:47 AM • 43817 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

April 21, 03:08 AM • 36959 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

April 21, 02:26 AM • 51243 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 32427 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 36262 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 54333 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+25°
2.9m/s
23%
748 mm
Popular news

Kyiv under threat: enemy UAVs are heading towards the capital, explosions are heard

April 21, 01:56 AM • 35895 views

Night attacks on Ukraine: explosions heard in several regional centers

April 21, 02:56 AM • 71205 views

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

07:34 AM • 20302 views

Pope Francis has died

07:57 AM • 18228 views

China imposed sanctions against US Congress members - Reuters

10:09 AM • 14426 views
Publications

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

10:05 AM • 20056 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

08:55 AM • 29324 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28
Exclusive

April 21, 05:47 AM • 43817 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 50766 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 52636 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Giorgia Meloni

Emmanuel Macron

Barack Obama

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Singapore

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

09:54 AM • 10874 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

08:54 AM • 11277 views

Meghan Markle surprised by unexpected guests near her $14 million Montecito estate

08:50 AM • 10591 views

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

07:34 AM • 20626 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 75674 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The Guardian

TikTok

Coca-Cola

Naftogaz has already contracted 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas and is looking for a billion euros for winter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 496 views

Naftogaz is preparing for the 2025/26 heating season, having contracted 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas and raised about 430 million euros for import. The company is also modernizing generation and is looking for another billion euros for gas purchase.

Naftogaz has already contracted 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas and is looking for a billion euros for winter

Naftogaz is preparing for the 2025/26 heating season, having contracted 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas and raised about 430 million euros in financing to purchase 1 billion cubic meters of imported blue fuel. The company is also seeking an additional billion euros to purchase over 2 billion cubic meters of gas, the Naftogaz Group reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the year, 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas have been contracted: 800 million cubic meters were urgently imported at the beginning of the year, and 400 million cubic meters will arrive in Ukraine as part of preparations for the next winter. Naftogaz also purchased another 300 million cubic meters of LNG from the company ORLEN

- said the acting head of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" Roman Chumak.

The company is attracting international financing and modernizing generation capacity. An additional 177 MW of reserve generation has been provided for over 500,000 Ukrainians – this generation will already work for the needs of people this year.

During the first quarter, Naftogaz managed to attract about 430 million euros from the EBRD and the Government of the Kingdom of Norway, which will soon be directed towards the purchase of 1 billion cubic meters of imported natural gas. The company is negotiating with the government and international financial institutions to attract financing in the amount of 1 billion euros for the purchase of over 2 billion cubic meters of gas

- noted the head of Naftogaz.

Chumak emphasized that "preparation for the next winter will not be easy; it will require teamwork from all branches of government, involvement of international partners, and the effectiveness of decisions by the Naftogaz Group itself," the company stated.

"During the last heating season, Naftogaz Group did the impossible – it sustained the heating season despite all challenges. And next winter, we need to do more than the impossible. We are preparing," he noted.

Ukraine is preparing for the next winter: "Naftogaz" has several scenarios for the heating season, including restrictions on gas consumption18.04.25, 14:28 • 8591 view

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Economy
Naftogaz
Norway
Ukraine
Brent
$66.33
Bitcoin
$87,360.90
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,406.86
Ethereum
$1,634.88