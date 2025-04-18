Ukraine is preparing for the next winter: "Naftogaz" has several scenarios for the heating season, including restrictions on gas consumption

Naftogaz of Ukraine is preparing for the next heating season according to several scenarios - from comfortable to harsh, with restrictions. Ukrainian industry is recommended to focus on imported gas. Currently, the state is looking for additional funding for its purchase. This was announced by Nataliya Boyko, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Naftogaz, writes UNN.

The Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Naftogaz noted that "Naftogaz" will use all opportunities to prepare for the next heating season so that it will be held in a "maximum comfortable format in filled storage facilities." However, she added that there are several scenarios and not all of them are optimistic.

A lot of scenarios are written, some of them will pragmatically involve harsh measures, including restrictions on consumption. Although, in my understanding, we will not allow this, because restoring gas consumption is much more difficult than electricity, and there are completely different technical features. Therefore, I still think that we will cope in a mix of injection plus import - said Boyko.

Also, the Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Naftogaz noted that the gas industry has already demonstrated the ability to recover quite quickly after Russian attacks, although they are currently the key factor that affects how the heating season in Ukraine will go next year.

From what we have seen now, how we are recovering, maybe this is not the highest quality gas that is supplied to the system, but the speed of returning the flow to the pipe, plus the ability to work without compressors in a sufficiently adaptive mode, also show a certain survivability of the gas sector - she explained.

At the same time, Boyko added that the Ukrainian industry is currently facing the issue of purchasing imported gas in order to cover part of its consumption. According to the Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Naftogaz, in the event of a shortage, it is more logical not to take gas from storage facilities for industrial needs, but to purchase it from third countries.

I spoke quite seriously with the Ministry of Energy about the fact that we need additional incentives, for example, for industry, to buy on import. It seems to me that here we can talk about some kind of balance, perhaps a certain comprehensive approach from the point of view of the Ministry of Finance. In principle, this idea was liked in a dosed manner, so they promised to discuss it - she noted.

According to Boyko, communication is currently underway with European partner banks and the Ukrainian financial sector in order to attract additional funding for the purchase of imported gas.

