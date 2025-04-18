Ukraine is preparing for the next winter: "Naftogaz" has several scenarios for the heating season, including restrictions on gas consumption

$41.380.17
47.000.18
ukenru
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10649 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 40879 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 43217 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 77833 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 31356 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86812 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68848 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153542 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88845 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90780 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+24°
5.8m/s
21%
Popular news

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 62048 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 46425 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 62831 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 30312 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 52264 views
Publications

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 692 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 52448 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

08:05 AM • 77763 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86768 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153510 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Kharkiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14728 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15502 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 30459 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28857 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 41042 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

Ukraine is preparing for the next winter: "Naftogaz" has several scenarios for the heating season, including restrictions on gas consumption

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3138 views

"Naftogaz" is considering various scenarios, including strict consumption restrictions. Industry is recommended to import gas, the state is looking for funding for purchases.

Ukraine is preparing for the next winter: "Naftogaz" has several scenarios for the heating season, including restrictions on gas consumption

Naftogaz of Ukraine is preparing for the next heating season according to several scenarios - from comfortable to harsh, with restrictions. Ukrainian industry is recommended to focus on imported gas. Currently, the state is looking for additional funding for its purchase. This was announced by Nataliya Boyko, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Naftogaz, writes UNN.

Details

The Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Naftogaz noted that "Naftogaz" will use all opportunities to prepare for the next heating season so that it will be held in a "maximum comfortable format in filled storage facilities." However, she added that there are several scenarios and not all of them are optimistic.

A lot of scenarios are written, some of them will pragmatically involve harsh measures, including restrictions on consumption. Although, in my understanding, we will not allow this, because restoring gas consumption is much more difficult than electricity, and there are completely different technical features. Therefore, I still think that we will cope in a mix of injection plus import

- said Boyko.

Also, the Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Naftogaz noted that the gas industry has already demonstrated the ability to recover quite quickly after Russian attacks, although they are currently the key factor that affects how the heating season in Ukraine will go next year.

From what we have seen now, how we are recovering, maybe this is not the highest quality gas that is supplied to the system, but the speed of returning the flow to the pipe, plus the ability to work without compressors in a sufficiently adaptive mode, also show a certain survivability of the gas sector

- she explained.

At the same time, Boyko added that the Ukrainian industry is currently facing the issue of purchasing imported gas in order to cover part of its consumption. According to the Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Naftogaz, in the event of a shortage, it is more logical not to take gas from storage facilities for industrial needs, but to purchase it from third countries.

I spoke quite seriously with the Ministry of Energy about the fact that we need additional incentives, for example, for industry, to buy on import. It seems to me that here we can talk about some kind of balance, perhaps a certain comprehensive approach from the point of view of the Ministry of Finance. In principle, this idea was liked in a dosed manner, so they promised to discuss it

- she noted.

According to Boyko, communication is currently underway with European partner banks and the Ukrainian financial sector in order to attract additional funding for the purchase of imported gas.

Despite massive Russian strikes on gas infrastructure, the system is operating stably - Minister09.04.25, 15:03 • 7236 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyEconomy
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Naftogaz
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,520.30
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,585.15