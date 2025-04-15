Torches for the 2026 Winter Olympics have been presented: innovation, design and environmental friendliness

The torches of the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games Milan-Cortina 2026 were officially presented, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

The torch called Essential is a combination of innovation, modern design and a sustainable approach. Its shape, as stated, embodies the energy of the Olympic and Paralympic flame.

The presentation took place simultaneously in two corners of the world - Milan (Triennale di Milano) and Osaka, Japan (Expo 2025).

The Olympic torch is in shades of the sky, symbolizing movement, hope and transformation.

The Paralympic torch is in copper tones, inspired by the strength and courage of para-athletes.

"The torches have a mirrored, pearlescent coating, are made of lightweight, recycled materials and run on biofuel from renewable sources. Each of the torches can be refueled up to 10 times - this is a step towards a sustainable future," the NOC of Ukraine said.

For the first time, the design of the torch remains open, allowing you to see how the fire is formed. It is not just an object - it is a symbol of unity, heritage and the power of the human spirit.

After the Games, the torch will be added to the collection of the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, leaving behind a story of sustainability and innovation.

Addition

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held from February 6-22 in Italy.