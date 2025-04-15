Torches for the 2026 Winter Olympics have been presented: innovation, design and environmental friendliness

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 2950 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 20330 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16951 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21997 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31159 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64960 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60682 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34128 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59683 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107000 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45936 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 48011 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53428 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24799 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 8116 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 20330 views

11:16 AM • 20330 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53558 views

08:09 AM • 53558 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 64960 views

07:15 AM • 64960 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

06:47 AM • 60682 views
06:47 AM • 60682 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167654 views
April 15, 12:27 PM • 167654 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24892 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21460 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 23073 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24949 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27566 views
Torches for the 2026 Winter Olympics have been presented: innovation, design and environmental friendliness

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2690 views

The torches for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games have been officially unveiled. The torches are made from recycled materials and run on biofuel.

Torches for the 2026 Winter Olympics have been presented: innovation, design and environmental friendliness

The torches of the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games Milan-Cortina 2026 were officially presented, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

The torch called Essential is a combination of innovation, modern design and a sustainable approach. Its shape, as stated, embodies the energy of the Olympic and Paralympic flame.

The presentation took place simultaneously in two corners of the world - Milan (Triennale di Milano) and Osaka, Japan (Expo 2025).

The Olympic torch is in shades of the sky, symbolizing movement, hope and transformation.

The Paralympic torch is in copper tones, inspired by the strength and courage of para-athletes.

"The torches have a mirrored, pearlescent coating, are made of lightweight, recycled materials and run on biofuel from renewable sources. Each of the torches can be refueled up to 10 times - this is a step towards a sustainable future," the NOC of Ukraine said.

For the first time, the design of the torch remains open, allowing you to see how the fire is formed. It is not just an object - it is a symbol of unity, heritage and the power of the human spirit.

After the Games, the torch will be added to the collection of the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, leaving behind a story of sustainability and innovation.

Addition

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held from February 6-22 in Italy.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Sports
Olympic Games
Milan
Italy
