Ukrainian jumper Bekh-Romanchuk suspended from competition due to positive doping test

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin
10:49 AM • 102 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 724 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 11226 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

06:00 AM • 36426 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 114706 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 119994 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 223836 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 100921 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 70199 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 175675 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a T-72 tank and two armored vehicles of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk direction

May 15, 02:04 AM • 51915 views

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 112822 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

May 15, 03:36 AM • 50234 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 104657 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 68464 views
"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 108766 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 175470 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 223843 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 175679 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 191617 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 18685 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 69295 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 56549 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 77913 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 87609 views
Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Ukrainian jumper Bekh-Romanchuk suspended from competition due to positive doping test

Kyiv • UNN

 • 882 views

Testosterone was found in Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk's doping sample, which led to her suspension from competition. The athlete will not be able to compete at the Diamond League stage in Doha.

Ukrainian jumper Bekh-Romanchuk suspended from competition due to positive doping test

Ukrainian jumper Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk has been suspended from competitions due to a positive doping test. This is stated on the website of the independent organization for combating doping in athletics (AIU), writes UNN.

Details

The sanctions against the Ukrainian are related to the fact that the prohibited substance testosterone was found in her body during a doping test. Its presence violates articles 2.1 and 2.2.

The term of Bekh-Romanchuk's suspension is not specified. Usually, disqualifications for testosterone are 4 years. If the athlete can prove that the use was unintentional or caused by "specific conditions", the term can be reduced to 2 years or less.

It is noted that Bekh-Romanchuk was supposed to return to competitions for the first time after the 2024 Olympics at the Diamond League stage in Doha, but her name is no longer on the list of participants. Bekh-Romanchuk's last start took place last year in Paris.

Reference

Ukrainian jumper Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk is a participant in the Olympic Games in 2016, 2020 and 2024. She became the European champion in 2021 and 2022, and in 2019 and 2023 she won silver at the World Athletics Championships. She twice became a medalist in the Diamond League finals – in 2021 "bronze" in the long jump, and in 2022 in the triple jump.

Mahuchikh Wins What Gravity Challenge Tournament With Best Result Of The Season 09.05.25, 20:55 • 8280 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Sports
Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk
Olympic Games
Paris
