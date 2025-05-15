Ukrainian jumper Bekh-Romanchuk suspended from competition due to positive doping test

Ukrainian jumper Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk has been suspended from competitions due to a positive doping test. This is stated on the website of the independent organization for combating doping in athletics (AIU), writes UNN.

Details

The sanctions against the Ukrainian are related to the fact that the prohibited substance testosterone was found in her body during a doping test. Its presence violates articles 2.1 and 2.2.

The term of Bekh-Romanchuk's suspension is not specified. Usually, disqualifications for testosterone are 4 years. If the athlete can prove that the use was unintentional or caused by "specific conditions", the term can be reduced to 2 years or less.

It is noted that Bekh-Romanchuk was supposed to return to competitions for the first time after the 2024 Olympics at the Diamond League stage in Doha, but her name is no longer on the list of participants. Bekh-Romanchuk's last start took place last year in Paris.

Reference

Ukrainian jumper Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk is a participant in the Olympic Games in 2016, 2020 and 2024. She became the European champion in 2021 and 2022, and in 2019 and 2023 she won silver at the World Athletics Championships. She twice became a medalist in the Diamond League finals – in 2021 "bronze" in the long jump, and in 2022 in the triple jump.

Mahuchikh Wins What Gravity Challenge Tournament With Best Result Of The Season