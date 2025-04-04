Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk

Ukrainian athletes will compete in 7 sports at the Olympics in Paris on August 4. The day before, Ukraine's women's sabre fencing
team won its first gold medal of the Games.
The women's triple jump competition has started at the 2024 Olympics. Bekh-Romanchuk finished the qualification with a result of
14.30 m and made it to the top 12.
On August 2, Ukrainian athletes will compete in 7 disciplines at the Paris Games. August 1 Serhiy Kulish wins silver in shooting,
Ukraine ranks 35th in the medal standings.