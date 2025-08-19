Ukrainian jumper Bekh-Romanchuk disqualified for 4 years for doping

Ukrainian long jumper Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk has been disqualified for 4 years due to a positive doping test. This is stated in the decision of the independent Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), writes UNN.

Details

As stated in the decision, Bekh-Romanchuk was disqualified for 4 years, starting from May 13, 2025, and was also stripped of all medals, points, prizes, and fees for participating in competitions that she won in the period from December 7, 2024.

It is noted that the athlete could have received a lesser penalty - two years, but she had to admit her guilt, which she did not do. Bekh-Romanchuk herself wrote on Instagram that she does not agree with the decision of the Athletics Integrity Unit.

Today I have to make a difficult choice. I can no longer fight on two fronts - for my honest name before the Athletics Integrity Unit and for my future in my personal life. This is incredibly exhausting, primarily emotionally, and affects my health. Sometimes it is important to stop and prioritize correctly. That is why I decided to take a break to focus on my family and my own health. Soon, the decision of the Athletics Integrity Unit will be announced, with which I categorically disagree. I refused to sign any documents that required admitting my guilt, because I am an honest person and my humanity and dignity are important to me. It hurts me that my case was treated negligently and the necessary investigation was not conducted. I understand that this raises many questions - so soon I will give one big interview in which I will frankly tell everything. In the meantime, I ask for understanding, privacy, and support for myself and my family. - the athlete wrote.

The Athletics Federation of Ukraine emphasized that none of the doping samples taken during competitions, and none of the numerous out-of-competition samples, including in the period from September to November 2024, gave a positive result.

"As stated on the website, the reason for this (disqualification - ed.) was "the presence/use of a prohibited substance (testosterone)" and the disqualification period will be 4 years, starting from May 13, 2025.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk is one of the most decorated and strongest athletes in the world. We all know how many difficulties - both physical and psychological - she had to overcome to achieve her goals.

We also know Maryna as a very responsible athlete, and it is even harder to believe that she could have knowingly violated the rules.

None of the doping samples taken during competitions, and none of the numerous out-of-competition samples, including in the period from September to November 2024, gave a positive result.

However, the decision has been made, and this severely damages the image not only of the athlete but also of all Ukrainian athletics. At the same time, in its activities, the FLAU adheres to the principle of fair play and advocates for clean sport," the Federation noted.

Also, in its statement, the Federation emphasized that it "will continue to make every effort to combat the use of prohibited methods and drugs and to raise the level of awareness of our athletes, coaches, and specialists regarding the procedure for complying with all anti-doping rules and procedures provided by them, as well as a full understanding of their rights and obligations."

Recall

In May, UNN reported that Ukrainian long jumper Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk was suspended from competitions due to a positive doping test.