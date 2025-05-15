$41.540.04
## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation
12:41 PM • 21089 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

10:49 AM • 26846 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 38407 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 39192 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 06:00 AM • 62583 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 134216 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 131617 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 253926 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 102325 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71120 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 20995 views

Ukrainian athlete Kokoshko disqualified for 22 months for violating anti-doping rules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 758 views

Roman Kokoshko was disqualified for violating anti-doping rules, namely missing three doping tests. All results after October 29, 2024, have been canceled.

Ukrainian athlete Kokoshko disqualified for 22 months for violating anti-doping rules

Ukrainian shot putter Roman Kokoshko has been disqualified for 22 months for violating anti-doping rules. This is reported by UNN with reference to the independent organization for combating doping in athletics (AIU).

Details

The Ukrainian shot putter was temporarily suspended from competition at the end of last year in December. The commission made this decision due to the athlete's failure to comply with the requirements for passing three out-of-competition doping tests during the year.

Therefore, the term of the adopted disqualification began to run from December 20, 2024 - the date of his temporary suspension. As a result, almost 5 months of disciplinary punishment have already passed.

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports 07.05.25, 12:50 • 124641 view

Also, all the results shown by the athlete after October 29, 2024 were canceled. However, his last performance was back in August at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Kokoshko has the opportunity to appeal the AIU decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Addition

Roman Kokoshko - a Ukrainian athlete specializing in shot put, champion and record holder of Ukraine.

Let us remind you

Ukrainian jumper Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk was suspended from competitions due to a positive doping test. 

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Sports
Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk
Olympic Games
Ukraine
