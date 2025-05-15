Ukrainian athlete Kokoshko disqualified for 22 months for violating anti-doping rules

Ukrainian shot putter Roman Kokoshko has been disqualified for 22 months for violating anti-doping rules. This is reported by UNN with reference to the independent organization for combating doping in athletics (AIU).

Details

The Ukrainian shot putter was temporarily suspended from competition at the end of last year in December. The commission made this decision due to the athlete's failure to comply with the requirements for passing three out-of-competition doping tests during the year.

Therefore, the term of the adopted disqualification began to run from December 20, 2024 - the date of his temporary suspension. As a result, almost 5 months of disciplinary punishment have already passed.

Also, all the results shown by the athlete after October 29, 2024 were canceled. However, his last performance was back in August at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Kokoshko has the opportunity to appeal the AIU decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Addition

Roman Kokoshko - a Ukrainian athlete specializing in shot put, champion and record holder of Ukraine.

Let us remind you

